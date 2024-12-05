When it comes to social media planning, some agents may feel overwhelmed, or even intimidated, before they even start. But, just like any other real estate business task like cold calling, door knocking or email marketing, having a routine and sticking to a well thought out plan can help turn this daunting task into one that will boost your real estate success.
During NAR NXT last month, Katie Lance, founder and CEO of Katie Lance Consulting, LLC, shared her insights on social media strategy, content creation and the importance of planning at her session, “Mastering Your 12-Month Social Media Blueprint.” She also sat down with RISMedia to discuss more details on how agents should approach social media, from planning to execution.
Here are some key takeaways from Lance’s session and video interview with RISMedia:
- Focus on one or two social media platforms. You don’t have to be a social media guru, so be sure to choose which platform you are familiar with.
- Create a time block to create and a distribution plan to post your content. If it’s not on your calendar, it’s not going to happen.
- Utilize each piece of content, and repost. One piece of content can easily become nine social media posts.
- Don’t reinvent the wheel. The core to creating habits is to get yourself into a content creation and posting routine.
- Social media is like a dinner party. Be sure to make time to be social on social media through comments, direct messages and video content.