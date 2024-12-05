When it comes to social media planning, some agents may feel overwhelmed, or even intimidated, before they even start. But, just like any other real estate business task like cold calling, door knocking or email marketing, having a routine and sticking to a well thought out plan can help turn this daunting task into one that will boost your real estate success.

During NAR NXT last month, Katie Lance, founder and CEO of Katie Lance Consulting, LLC, shared her insights on social media strategy, content creation and the importance of planning at her session, “Mastering Your 12-Month Social Media Blueprint.” She also sat down with RISMedia to discuss more details on how agents should approach social media, from planning to execution.

Here are some key takeaways from Lance’s session and video interview with RISMedia: