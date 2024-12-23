Reshaping the real estate landscape for women everywhere, Michele Harrington—the first female CEO of FirstTeam® Real Estate—has assembled a leadership team with a shared passion for reimagining success.

With Anna Bennett driving business development, Lauren Henss shaping marketing and strategic initiatives and Hila Pooli offering unparalleled legal insight, these trailblazers share how they’re setting a new pace for the future.

What inspired you to form an all-female leadership team?

Michele Harrington: When I was elevated to FirstTeam’s CEO in October 2023, I immediately focused on surrounding myself with the most capable, innovative and driven individuals to lead the company into an aggressive growth phase. My selection process was based purely on qualifications and the vision each leader brought to the table, but it quickly became clear that the best candidates for the job were all women. The moment we came together as a leadership team, we recognized the significance of having four strong, intelligent women at the helm. This was how our “Powerful Women: Redefining Real Estate” initiative was born.

In what ways has your Marine Corps experience influenced your leadership style?

MH: My experience in the U.S. Marine Corps instilled in me a deep sense of determination, discipline and thoughtful leadership that I carry into every aspect of my life. The military taught me how to make tough decisions confidently and stay focused under pressure.

How is your “Powerful Women: Redefining Real Estate” program helping close the gender gap?

Anna Bennett: The initiative is built on the belief that women can achieve both a fulfilling career and a balanced life. At FirstTeam, 61.5% of our employees are female. We provide women at FirstTeam with the tools, opportunities and mentorship they need to thrive. This includes personalized coaching, leadership development and access to team ownership opportunities, empowering women to take control of their careers and pave their own path with our full support. Our hope is that we inspire women across our brokerage and the industry to pursue leadership positions so we can close the gender disparity that exists today.

Lauren Henss: We’re also intentional with cultivating long-term careers for our FirstTeam agents. In contrast to many brokerages that prioritize a franchise model, we’re in the business of developing successful agents and future leaders from within. By providing an environment where women are encouraged to grow organically into leadership roles, we’re addressing the gender imbalance while building a pipeline of talented women ready to redefine leadership in real estate.

What factors have driven the firm’s growth as you approach the $1 billion incoming recruit goal for 2024?

AB: Everything we do is rooted in FirstTeam’s “Behind the Agent” mantra, which places agent success and development at the forefront. This approach enables us to cultivate successful real estate careers through personalized one-on-one coaching, comprehensive training, a proven team model and continuous education that ensures our agents remain at the top of their game.

LH: These strategies work together to offer an environment where success is scalable for every agent, no matter where they are in their career. This philosophy, combined with the shared strategic vision of our leadership team, has allowed us to maintain pace to surpass our $1 billion goal in incoming recruits for 2024 while solidifying FirstTeam’s position as the top brokerage in Southern California.

Tell us about your team’s long-term goals.

Hila Pooli: We want to maintain FirstTeam’s place as the No. 1 brokerage in Southern California and eventually grow the brand into adjacent markets. This growth is only possible if we continue to invest in our agents and foster more opportunities for women in leadership. A key part of our strategy is to eliminate the risk agents can face by providing them with unparalleled support, including legal counsel. We’re confident in our ability to sustain—and further grow—the momentum we’ve built and shape a more female-friendly future.

For more information, please visit https://www.womenoffirstteam.com.