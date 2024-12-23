Compassion shapes not only the culture of an organization but also the individual journeys of those we lead. It is a value that has guided my own path and continues to inspire me every day.

Compassion holds a special place in my heart and history, as it was Value #2 in Intero’s value pyramid when we founded the company back in 2002. For me, it wasn’t just a word on paper. It was—and still is—a principle we lived by. Every agent and employee who joined our team stepped into the Cupertino Headquarters boardroom to hear “The Intero Story,” where I shared the values that defined our culture. Compassion stood out as a cornerstone of how we treated each other, our clients, and the communities we served.

Why compassion? Because in a people-focused industry like real estate, our success hinges on relationships. Compassion allows us to connect, to understand and to serve at the highest level. It inspires us to go beyond transactions and truly support clients during some of the most significant transitions of their lives.

As leaders, compassion isn’t just about kindness—it’s about creating an environment where people feel valued, respected and heard. It’s about walking in someone else’s shoes and leading with both empathy and purpose. Whether it’s helping a colleague through a tough time, supporting a client facing challenges, or giving back to your community, compassionate actions ripple outward and create lasting impact.

I encourage you to embrace compassion not just this month but as a year-round leadership practice. Here are a few ways to bring compassion into your leadership style:

Listen to understand – Take time to truly hear the people you lead. Often, just listening can be the most compassionate thing you do. Lead by example – Show compassion in your actions. Whether it’s flexibility for a team member in need or kindness to a frustrated client, your example sets the tone for your organization. Celebrate diversity – This season reminds us of the beauty in different traditions and beliefs. Embrace the diversity of your team and clients, and let compassion guide you in fostering inclusion and respect. Give back – As leaders, we are uniquely positioned to drive change. Find ways to give back to your community, whether through charitable initiatives or volunteering as a team.

So, what’s the message? Compassion isn’t just a seasonal sentiment; it’s a vital leadership quality. It strengthens culture, builds trust and fosters the kind of meaningful connections that define both leadership and life. As we celebrate this season of light and love, let’s lead with compassion in everything we do.

On a personal note, I’ll be taking some time off next week to enjoy the holidays with my loved ones. I want to wish all of you a season filled with compassion, connection and joy. Thank you for your continued readership, and I look forward to sharing more thoughts on leadership with you in the new year.

Wishing you all the best for a wonderful holiday season and an inspiring start to 2025!

This article is adapted from Blefari’s weekly, company-wide “Thoughts on Leadership” column from HomeServices of America.