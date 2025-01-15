In a recent episode of ILHM’s podcast “Estate of Mind,” hosts Tami Simms and Jack Miller dive into their thoughts on why luxury real estate conferences and events matter and how to choose the right ones to elevate your career.

Luxury real estate is a niche market requiring specialized knowledge, connections and constant adaptation. Conferences and events in this sphere are not just gatherings; they are transformative experiences.

Here’s why attending these events can be a game-changer:

Networking opportunities

The luxury real estate market thrives on relationships. Conferences are ideal for meeting top agents, developers and industry leaders. Networking helps you:

Build partnerships across feeder markets.

Strengthen existing connections with colleagues.

Access new ideas and strategies from peers in different regions.

For seasoned professionals like Jack, the biggest value lies in connecting with like-minded individuals who share a passion for growth and improving the industry.

Access to cutting-edge insights

Every conference offers valuable nuggets of information—whether it’s market trends, innovative marketing strategies or tech tools to streamline your business. While networking often takes center stage, Tami believes that the educational content will give you an edge in your market.

Exposure to new markets

Attending conferences in other cities provides exposure to feeder markets—places where clients might move to or from. Exploring new locations helps you understand the preferences of potential buyers and sellers in those areas, expanding your reach.

How to choose the right conferences

With so many options, how do you decide which events to prioritize? Here’s a breakdown of some of the factors they considered:

The goals

Defining your goals will guide you to the events best suited for your career stage and aspirations, for instance:

Are you seeking new referral partners?

Do you want to enhance your knowledge in a specific area, like marketing or negotiation?

Are you hoping to strengthen relationships with existing connections?

Location

Location is an important aspect too as typically many attendees will be from the host city, consider options such as:

Strategic value: Choose conferences in locations tied to your feeder markets.

Networking: Who will be attending and will this help you expand your referral network?

Personal interest: Is it a place you’d enjoy exploring? Smaller cities can offer unique experiences and opportunities to stand out.

Audience and format:

Regional vs. national: If you’re new to conferences, starting with regional events can feel less intimidating, although national events can offer a more expansive array of opportunities.



Specialized vs. general: Niche conferences (like those for luxury agents) tend to have more targeted content and networking opportunities compared to general brokerage events.



Brand affiliation: Agnostic events bring together professionals from various brokerages, offering a broader perspective. Even if a conference is tied to a specific brand, you can often attend as a guest, opening doors to new networks and opportunities.

Budget: When considering whether to attend, the cost can feel like a hurdle, but there are several reasons why they are a dollar-productive investment:

Every person you meet represents a potential referral The insights and tools acquired can help differentiate you from your competitors Remember, they are a business expense and therefore a tax write-off.



Advice for new attendees

For those just starting out:

Begin with smaller, local conferences to build confidence.

Partner with colleagues to make the experience less daunting.

Look for workshops or classes outside your market to combine learning with networking.

Taking these steps can help you navigate the intimidating prospect of attending alone while maximizing the experience.

The bigger picture: why it’s worth it

Luxury real estate conferences offer unparalleled access to education, relationships and market insights. As Jack mentioned, “It’s not just about referrals—it’s about resources.” Attending these events can provide you with a trusted network of peers to exchange ideas, troubleshoot challenges and grow your business.

Whether you’re a seasoned professional or new to luxury real estate, investing in conferences is an investment in your future….

