Social media can be your secret weapon for attracting leads and building your brand—but only if you use it correctly.

Don’t let common missteps tarnish your online reputation! Here are five social media mistakes every savvy real estate agent should avoid.

Failing to engage with your audience

Posting creative and enticing content is only part of the social media puzzle. If your content generates attention and engagement, responding to your audience is vital.

Responding showcases your authenticity and approachability, but it can also help boost post visibility and attract more followers and potential clients.

Your content focuses too strongly on selling

Of course, you want to use your social media channels to attract new clients and close deals quickly.

However, if your content is overly sales-focused and lacks personality or value for those who are not ready to work with an agent yet, you’re missing a key branding opportunity.

Establishing yourself as a trustworthy and knowledgeable resource in the local housing market is vital for boosting your business. Think of social media as a long-term investment that will provide more fruitful results in the long run.

Forgetting to track performance metrics and running tests based on your findings

Not every video, photo, or story will perform the same. Insight into local demographics, post timing and interests can turn a post from a few likes to hundreds of likes, comments and shares.

To determine a reliable formula and maximize your posting time, evaluate your performance metrics for each post. After compiling a list of your top performers, look for similarities (e.g., Was there a particular time of day you posted? A specific tone? Did you offer more room for interaction?).

Form a theory about what resonates with your audience, test it in your content and evaluate the results to refine your content creation process.

You’re neglecting the power of video content

According to a study from Buffer, short-form (typically 90 seconds or less) videos are the most effective medium for getting engagement on social media.

Some people prefer to read, listen to long podcasts during travel, or answer polls. However, most social media users seem drawn to short-form videos’ quick and easy-to-consume nature.

So, even if you’re a little camera shy, consider adding videos to your content creation rotation. You may be surprised by the results!

While social media can be an excellent resource for generating leads, it’s primarily used for branding, networking and building trust—making dynamic, strategic and diverse content vital.

Combining the above strategies with a more direct approach to finding and connecting with leads is recommended for maintaining a well-rounded business model with a steady flow of new opportunities.

