Century 21 Real Estate has announced continuing its latest affiliation in the greater Houston area: TEVAS REAL ESTATE GROUP LLC.

The firm is led by its original founders Jose Torres and Louis Vargas, according to a release. Century 21 noted that with the combined expertise of Torres and Vargas, the firm has developed a reputation for its exceptional knowledge of residential and commercial real estate throughout the Greater Houston area and Brazoria, Galveston and Harris counties.

Now doing business as CENTURY 21 TEVAS, Torres and Vargas stated hope to leverage the brand’s tools to increase their market share in their current service area, as well as to support recruitment efforts to fuel a future push into the Angleton, Lake Jackson, League City and Richmond areas.

“2024 was a year of major change in the real estate industry, however, through it all, the CENTURY 21 brand remained the consistent, trusted brand that it always has been,” said Torres. “This kind of reliability is extremely important to us, as we strive to be that same reliable resource for our clients. We can feel comfortable knowing we have the backing of such a tried and true brand, while we also gain access to powerful tools that can help our affiliated agents elevate their service. Not to mention, the C21 Commercial® program can be an ultimate game-changer for us as a firm that deals with many commercial transactions.”

Vargas echoed Torres’s sentiment, adding that they “take great pride in staying ahead of industry trends and ensuring our affiliated agents and clients are equipped with the latest tools and market knowledge to make informed decisions.”

Mike Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21, commented: “We always look for the best representatives when it comes to fortifying the CENTURY 21® network in major markets like Houston, which is what led us to Jose and Louis. Both come from different walks of life with drastically different areas of expertise, yet that only serves to complement the way they successfully manage their company. The pair have incredible rapport with fellow Houston real estate professionals and do an excellent job at connecting with the other members of their firm internally as well. We can’t wait to help them bolster the reputation they’ve already built in southeast Texas.”

For more information, visit https://www.century21.com/.