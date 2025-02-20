Above, Nicole Rideout Hartwick

Nicole Rideout Hartwick, president of Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty, thrives on creating connections—between people, places and possibilities. Over the past five years, her guidance has steered the firm through remarkable growth across New England, fueled by a commitment to innovation and client-first strategies. Among the tools embraced under her leadership is DepositLink, a digital payment solution that’s transforming the real estate transaction process.

“Our growth is always about creating synergies that will benefit our existing agents and clients,” says Hartwick, who is deeply invested in her team’s success. By studying referral and relocation trends, Hartwick has positioned the firm to successfully bridge geographic gaps to create a seamless experience.

DepositLink plays a pivotal role in this vision, replacing outdated processes like paper checks and wire transfers with a uniform, secure digital platform. “A uniform solution across the board that doesn’t vary by region, it allows our clients to work together more efficiently, regardless of location,” explains Hartwick.

The reaction to DepositLink has been overwhelmingly positive throughout the firm, though not without its moments of skepticism, with Hartwick noting that while it took nearly a week for her finance team to be completely thrilled with the product, they’ve become its strongest advocates. Agents quickly recognized the benefits, too, particularly the way in which the platform simplifies payments for buyers. And for clients, the convenience of secure electronic payments brings peace of mind during what can often be an overwhelming process. “It’s a win for everyone,” she says.

Drilling down further, Hartwick is quick to point out that DepositLink’s value extends beyond its technical merits. Its widespread adoption among other brokerages has created a sense of consistency and trust. “With no learning curve, agents, clients and finance teams can seamlessly integrate it into their workflows,” she says. The platform’s ability to track payments in real time also ensures greater certainty during time-sensitive transactions.

But for Hartwick, technology isn’t about replacing people. It’s about complementing them. “No matter how much technology advances, there will always be a human element within the majority of real estate transactions,” she says—and tools like DepositLink are designed to enhance the role of the trusted advisor, not diminish it.

Looking ahead, Hartwick envisions a future where technology continues to drive efficiencies, reducing stress and frustration while keeping the personal touch intact. “We’ll continue to carefully vet tools and ensure our agents are positioned for success by staying ahead of emerging technologies,” she says. “Tech will evolve, but it will not take over.”

Hartwick’s perspective is shaped by her own deep ties to the industry. Coming from a family with a rich history in real estate, she’s witnessed the sector’s ebbs and flows, and has learned to lead with adaptability. “Staying stagnant is never an option,” says Hartwick. “Our company operates with a mindset of constant evolution—always striving to identify opportunities for improvement when it serves our agents and clients.” In fact, this willingness to challenge the status quo was instrumental in the decision to adopt DepositLink. “We recognized the potential of DepositLink early on,” she says. “We did a lot of research and carefully watched its initial rollout before adopting it completely.”

For Hartwick, leadership is about balance—honoring the legacy of Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty while navigating the complexities of modern real estate. “Whether the news is overwhelmingly positive or challenging, we maintain steady footing and make measured decisions, which has served us well,” adds Hartwick.

Under Hartwick’s guidance, Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty is shaping the future, with a blend of innovation and humanity that sets it apart from the rest.

