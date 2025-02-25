Editor’s Note: Social Skills is a bi-monthly feature in RISMedia’s Daily News focused on social media and digital marketing tips, trends and solutions for agents and brokers.

When it comes to social strategy for real estate agents, understanding the value of one piece of content is important. But how is it that one simple blog post can be so valuable? With the power of repurposing.

While written content is great for your website or blog, and to share on social media platforms like Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter, video and visually interesting content is king on platforms like Instagram, TikTok and YouTube. From one blog post, you can create infographics, videos, carousel images and more, and share them across each of your social platforms for maximum exposure.

Pro Tip: When creating content, whether you are starting from scratch or repurposing, don’t forget your branding! Ensure your name and logo appear somewhere in the content, and include links to your website, social pages or listings.

So, how do you turn a blog post or article into a video or infographic? Here are some tips and examples from RISMedia’s ACESocial.

Start with written content

Kick off your content with a blog post or article that speaks to your audience of buyers, sellers and homeowners. Utilize your expertise and experience to touch on topics that you know your clients and prospects will find helpful, educational and informative.

Offer tips on owning a home, strategies for selling and insights on buying in today’s market in listicle-style articles. This will be helpful when it comes time to repurpose the content in new ways.

Plan and prepare repurposed content

Now that your blog post has been written, it’s time to get started on our repurposed content. Using what you have written, identify the key touchpoints in your content. With these key points, you can now write up short-form scripts or outlines that can be used for video production or infographic creation.

Pro Tip: To create short-form content, implement AI programs, like ChatGPT, to help save you time in this step. Simply prompt the AI to take the content you provide and create a script or outline for a video or infographic. Be sure to review the content that the AI program creates to ensure correct spelling and information, and tailor as needed. Once you have your short-form scripts, it’s time to create! Using video software and graphic design programs, like Canva, offer simple, user-friendly templates and elements to help you create visual and video content. Need some inspiration for your own content?

Customize content for each social media platform

Not all content works the same way across every social platform. While you can repurpose the same message, tweaking the format to fit the platform is key:

Instagram and TikTok – Short-form videos perform best, so break down your blog into bite-sized clips, highlight key takeaways in a quick Reel or turn a few bullet points into a carousel post.

– Short-form videos perform best, so break down your blog into bite-sized clips, highlight key takeaways in a quick Reel or turn a few bullet points into a carousel post. Facebook and LinkedIn – Long-form articles, infographics and professional insights tend to do best. Repurpose your blog into an in-depth post and engage with your audience through comments.

– Long-form articles, infographics and professional insights tend to do best. Repurpose your blog into an in-depth post and engage with your audience through comments. YouTube – This is a great place for longer video content. Turn your blog into a more detailed video discussion or create a series with multiple videos tackling different sections.

Need some inspiration for your own content? See below for some examples of repurposed content, provided by RISMedia’s ACESocial:

Article:

Infographic:

Video:

Article:

Infographic:

Video:

While the videos above showcase the content in a fun, colorful way, don’t forget the power of YOU! Instead of creating this type of video content, get in front of the camera and insert yourself into the content you create. Ultimately, your social media should reflect who you are and how you can help real estate clients achieve their dreams. While providing them with educational content, putting yourself into the content helps make you more approachable, genuine and authentic.

Track engagement and adjust your strategy

Creating and repurposing content is just the first step. To truly make an impact, track how your audience is engaging with different formats. Are your infographics getting shared? Are your videos getting comments? Use platform analytics tools like Instagram Insights, Facebook Business Suite or YouTube Analytics to understand what’s working, and tweak your strategy accordingly.

Repurposing content isn’t just a time-saver—it’s a powerful way to expand your reach, engage with your audience and reinforce your expertise. By taking this strategic approach and tailoring your content for different platforms, you can maximize visibility and attract more clients.

