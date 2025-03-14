Every real estate agent has heard it—the seller who says, “I want to interview more agents.” It’s frustrating, especially when you nailed your listing presentation. Don’t panic. This is an opportunity. How you respond can be the difference between securing the listing and walking away empty-handed.

Step 1: Stay calm and curious

The worst thing you can do is react defensively. Instead, get curious. Sellers don’t always mean what they say. Sometimes, they just need reassurance: “I completely understand. Can I ask—what specifically are you hoping to find in another agent that we haven’t covered today?”

This shifts the conversation from rejection to dialogue. Often, sellers aren’t looking for a different agent—they just want to feel confident in their decision.

Step 2: Isolate the concern

If they hesitate, guide them: “Is it the marketing plan, commission, experience or something else?”

By pinpointing their concern, you gain clarity. If it’s commission, highlight your value. If it’s marketing, reinforce your strategy. If they’re just overwhelmed, help them process their decision with logic instead of emotion.

Step 3: Use the power of the future-paced question

Sellers often second-guess themselves. Help them focus on results: “Let’s fast forward a few months. The home is sold, you’re moving—what qualities in your agent made that happen?”

This shifts their mindset from doubt to decision-making based on outcomes—and subtly reinforces that you are that agent.

Step 4: The ‘what if’ close

If they still want to interview others, don’t fight it—frame the decision strategically: “That makes sense. And I want you to feel 100% confident. But let me ask—if, after interviewing others, you realize I’m the right fit, what would the next step be?”

This keeps the door open and plants the idea that you might already be the best choice.

Step 5: The ‘interview reversal’ strategy

If they insist on speaking with other agents, flip the script: “I respect that—it’s smart to do your due diligence. But instead of comparing agents, what if we compare marketing plans? Put mine side by side with any other plan you receive. That way, you’re focused on what truly matters—who has the best strategy to sell your home for top dollar.”

Most sellers haven’t considered this angle, and the realization that you have will impress them.

Step 6: End with confidence

If they still want to interview others, exit on a strong note: “I appreciate your time and respect your decision. My goal is to help you sell your home for the best price in the shortest time. If you need anything after speaking with other agents, I’d be happy to help.”

This keeps the door open—and more often than not, they’ll come back.

Sellers delay decisions not because they don’t want to work with you, but because they’re unsure. When you stay calm, ask the right questions and keep the conversation focused on value, you position yourself as the best choice—whether they interview one agent or 10.

For more information, visit https://darrylspeaks.com/.