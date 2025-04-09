CENTURY 21 Masters has announced its merger with CENTURY 21 Real Estate Alliance. With a presence spanning from San Francisco to San Diego, the combined company powered by over 2,000 agents in 50+ offices is now the largest CENTURY 21 affiliated brokerage in California.

Randy Thompson—broker and CEO of CENTURY 21 Masters—and Orhan Tolu—an industry innovator and now joining CENTURY 21 Masters co-owner—have partnered to form this dynamic merger, according to a release. Thompson will continue as broker, CEO and managing partner, overseeing the strategic direction, vision and operations of the organization. As Chief Growth Officer, Tolu will lead growth initiatives, focusing on agent recruitment, regional expansion and strategic partnerships to enhance market share.

“This merger combines the strengths of two extraordinary organizations to create something even greater,” said Thompson. “Together, we are building a platform that empowers agents and delivers unmatched value to clients.”

Tolu added, “This transformative partnership creates an industry-leading organization that sets a new benchmark for excellence in real estate. By joining forces, we are setting new standards for excellence in real estate and creating opportunities that will shape the future of our industry.”

Century 21 stated that all residential and commercial real estate operations will consolidate under the CENTURY 21 Masters brand. The company will strategically organize its 50+ offices into five regions (Bay Area, Central Coast, Ventura County/LA, Inland Empire and San Diego), ensuring localized expertise and enhanced agent support.

In addition to creating a regional structure, the company noted that the merger focuses the business into several key areas. The Integrated Service Solutions Division focuses on operational support to enhance agent productivity and satisfaction. Core services include: administrative support, compliance, learning & development and agent experience. Additional agent support Includes in-house marketing support, which provides custom branding, digital strategies and marketing resources, as well as advanced technology solutions to ensure efficient transaction management, client communication and lead generation.

