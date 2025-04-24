Some home-improvement projects are no-brainers whether staying or selling, such as minor kitchen and bathroom remodels and energy-efficient upgrades. Others are questionable for those who spend the money and want to recoup it in a sales price soon. Here are four ‘don’t bother’ improvements you should talk seller clients out of making when the For Sale sign is about to be planted in the front lawn.

Vanity fixes and cosmetic flaws

It’s best to wait for the inspection report and respond to buyers’ requests. Only then will you know what you need to spend money on. Homes for sale don’t always have to be in showroom condition. Owners should not worry about strangers judging their taste and style. Buyer agents will alert clients not to sweat the small stuff.

Driveway cracks

Unless they are gaping, there’s no need to fill in driveway cracks. They’ve settled over time and usually remain the same for many years without getting worse. New owners can take care of it if they choose to, or can ask owners to do so when negotiating. They may decide on a new driveway after buying.

Minor electrical matters

Of course the electrical workings of a house must be in good working order, and the inspection will find and report serious problems. But innocuous electrical things like loose outlet plugs, dead outlets or perhaps an iffy light switch don’t particularly need to be addressed by the seller. Remember, it’s a used house.

Old appliances

The price of the home reflects what it includes. As long as appliances are working, there’s no absolute need to replace them. If they are not more than 10 years old, are reasonably energy efficient and not severely worn, they won’t be dealbreakers. New owners would look forward to eventually getting new appliances.