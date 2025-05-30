Editor’s Note: Real Talk is an ongoing video series featuring Joe Skousen, founder and CEO of Inside Real Estate, who interviews industry leaders regarding the outcome of the Burnett vs. NAR trial as well as NAR’s settlement, along with other pressing issues affecting residential real estate.

Episode #4

Spring Bengtzen

Founder/CEO

Spring B and Utah Life Real Estate Group – eXp Realty



Overview



Inside Real Estate (IRE) continues its ‘Real Talk’ video series, this month, featuring Inside Real Estate’s Founder and CEO, Joe Skousen, with special guest Spring Bengtzen, Founder/CEO Spring B and CEO Utah Life Real Estate Group – eXp Realty.

In this interview, Skousen and Bengtzen sit down for a deep dive on success tips during IRE’s Unite conference this past April in Charleston, South Carolina where Bengtzen was a featured speaker. A top real estate professional for the past 20 years, Bengtzen is the CEO of one of the largest real estate teams in the country. Now she mentors other agents on the skills needed to be successful. With Skousen she shares insights on the importance of being able to reinvent oneself, especially now in this pivotal time in real estate, as well as how to prioritize your goals, know your metrics, expanding focus to ancillary business at the right time and the importance of finding balance and connection between your personal and professional lives.



Here are some key topics to watch for:

1:28: Joe and Spring talk about how a big part of success is being able to reinvent yourself and how what’s happening in our personal lives directly impacts our business.

3:16: How to achieve self-awareness and why it’s important.

6:15: The industry’s pivotal place in the wake of the settlement and how the vast majority of teams, agents, brokers and brands are all going through a period of reinvention right now.

7:04: How to prioritize your goals.

11:30: The importance of discipline in life and business and using it to know where you are now and where you want to go.

12:30: Having business intelligence and knowing your metrics. What’s the most important place to start to be sure you know your numbers?

13:40: Spring shares her onboarding process for new team members.

15:32: Tips on profitability.

17:21: When to expand focus into affiliated services and areas like mortgage and title. When is the right time?

