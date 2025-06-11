It’s an owner’s choice to display whatever colors they like inside and outside their home. But that may need to change when they decide to sell. Then they should be trying to appeal to as many potential buyers as possible. The avoidance of trendy or overly bold colors can lead to a more versatile and timeless look. Here are four paint choices that can make a difference in the sale price…and your commission.

Put it in neutral

While bright, dramatic colors on walls can be vibrant and trendy, tamer ones like white or off-white promote a blank canvas that buyers can envision doing whatever works for them. They also promote a clean look, which is never bad. Wall colors on the first floor are what visitors see first, and too many bold ones can have them leaving quickly.

Don’t be the outside outlier

As far as the outside color of the house goes, there’s a little more leeway since many different colors other than white are chosen by owners. However, standing out with a loud color when all other homes in view are soft pastels or white can make buyers think they already would have to paint the whole house if they don’t like the look.

The hue musts to avoid

According to Fixr.com, the colors most off-putting to homebuyers are red, lime green and bright yellow, with mustard yellow, pink, turquoise and black the runners-up. Again, boring is better. A garish color that impacts greatly on a space can be overwhelming for a potential buyer. Let them easily envision how they would want rooms to look.

Bold trim is in

While white walls are right for selling a home, that’s not to say that a splash here and there won’t work. Bright colors for decorative and functional elements that frame and highlight architectural features and transitions, both inside and outside the home, can be okay. That means baseboards, crown molding and window and door casings.