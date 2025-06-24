In the latest RISMedia webinar—“Maximizing Your Niche: How to Specialize and Dominate a Target Market”—panelists included Colette Stevenson, CEO of REsides, an independent MLS known for its borderless model and broker-centric equity structure; Skyler Lemons, a real estate broker with EXIT Strategy Realty in Chicago; and Robert Clarkson, founder and broker of The Alliance Group Realty, one of the fastest-growing independent brokerages in Hilton Head Island and Bluffton, South Carolina.

They discussed how to identify, build and dominate a niche that aligns with your strengths, interests and local demand. Strategies were presented to position yourself as the go-to expert in your target market, from branding and messaging to lead generation and client services. Whether you’re focused on luxury, investors, relocations or first-time buyers, the real estate pros provided actionable tips to grow your presence, increase referrals and create long-term success by serving your niche with confidence and clarity.

The webinar was sponsored by REsides and moderated by Tina Lapp, national brand ambassador for Colibri Real Estate.

Key takeaways:

Panelists explained how they found successful ways and means to dominate targeted markets, while advising agents how to do likewise:

Robert Clarkson:

Discovered a niche market in selling motorcoach resort lots almost by accident, but it became a very successful part of their business.

Emphasized the importance of being responsive to unique opportunities, even if they are outside your typical real estate focus.

Advised finding niches that other agents don’t want to touch, as there can be great opportunities there.

Skyler Lemons:

Highlighted the value of having a specialized niche, as it allows you to become the go-to expert in that area.

Advised focusing on a specific pain point or need that you can solve, rather than trying to be a generalist.

Discussed the importance of building relationships with lenders, housing agencies and other professionals to support his down payment assistance niche.

Colette Stevenson:

Emphasized the role of the MLS in supporting agents’ niche specializations by listening to their needs and helping market those specialized properties/services.

Advised agents to identify their “champion” at the MLS who can help them develop and promote their niche.

Encouraged the mindset of finding the “gold” or opportunity in every situation, as there is a niche for everyone.

