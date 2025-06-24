In the latest RISMedia webinar—“Maximizing Your Niche: How to Specialize and Dominate a Target Market”—panelists included Colette Stevenson, CEO of REsides, an independent MLS known for its borderless model and broker-centric equity structure; Skyler Lemons, a real estate broker with EXIT Strategy Realty in Chicago; and Robert Clarkson, founder and broker of The Alliance Group Realty, one of the fastest-growing independent brokerages in Hilton Head Island and Bluffton, South Carolina.
They discussed how to identify, build and dominate a niche that aligns with your strengths, interests and local demand. Strategies were presented to position yourself as the go-to expert in your target market, from branding and messaging to lead generation and client services. Whether you’re focused on luxury, investors, relocations or first-time buyers, the real estate pros provided actionable tips to grow your presence, increase referrals and create long-term success by serving your niche with confidence and clarity.
The webinar was sponsored by REsides and moderated by Tina Lapp, national brand ambassador for Colibri Real Estate.
Key takeaways:
Panelists explained how they found successful ways and means to dominate targeted markets, while advising agents how to do likewise:
Robert Clarkson:
- Discovered a niche market in selling motorcoach resort lots almost by accident, but it became a very successful part of their business.
- Emphasized the importance of being responsive to unique opportunities, even if they are outside your typical real estate focus.
- Advised finding niches that other agents don’t want to touch, as there can be great opportunities there.
Skyler Lemons:
- Highlighted the value of having a specialized niche, as it allows you to become the go-to expert in that area.
- Advised focusing on a specific pain point or need that you can solve, rather than trying to be a generalist.
- Discussed the importance of building relationships with lenders, housing agencies and other professionals to support his down payment assistance niche.
Colette Stevenson:
- Emphasized the role of the MLS in supporting agents’ niche specializations by listening to their needs and helping market those specialized properties/services.
- Advised agents to identify their “champion” at the MLS who can help them develop and promote their niche.
- Encouraged the mindset of finding the “gold” or opportunity in every situation, as there is a niche for everyone.
