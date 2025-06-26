If your open house still runs on printed flyers and a clipboard, it might be time for a refresh. Today’s buyers, especially millennial and Gen-Z homebuyers, expect a more streamlined experience—and you deserve tools that help make your job easier, too.

Digital tools can make events like these more efficient, boost engagement and help you capture and follow up with leads faster—all without having to lug around stacks of printed sheets or deciphering messy handwriting.

Here are three ways to digitize your next open house experience and make a lasting impact on both your business and your clients.

Ditch the paper sign-in sheet

Paper sign-in sheets are outdated and often inefficient. They’re easy to ignore, hard to read and most importantly, they don’t integrate with the digital ways agents typically use to follow up with prospective clients.

Instead, set up a simple Google Form or QR code at the entrance with clear signage. This will streamline the process, both for yourself and the clients…plus, you can skip the step of transferring the information into a digital format, as it all happens and lives in one place.

Go all-in with QR codes

In this day and age, QR codes are the way to go. Instead of inundating prospective clients with a stack of papers during an open house, set up clearly labeled QR codes in the main areas of a home. You can set up separate codes for different goals: a sign-in sheet for getting a prospective client’s information, a link to the home’s listing and another for your website and/or social accounts.

By doing so, you won’t overwhelm buyers with too much information or paperwork…and let’s face it, the stack of papers will likely end up in a bin. Plus, it’s more likely for them to go back to those links when they have a spare moment, and it’s much easier for them to look back at their browsing history to find it rather than a sheet of paper.

Follow up, segment leads

If you did the first two steps, you likely have a list of names, emails and phone numbers. Make mental notes (or take notes on paper or smartphone) as you talk to each client so you are able to send them a personalized text or email the day after the open house.

Not only will these notes help you personalize messages to each client, but you can use the information to help you segment your leads. When you identify these differences, you can tailor your follow-ups accordingly.

Given that a home is one of the biggest assets someone will purchase, it’s important to foster that connection so that you stay top of mind when it comes time to do more than just window shopping.

These small touches build trust and keep you top of mind when casual browsers become serious buyers.