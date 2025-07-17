The Bob & Ronna Group—the number one team in the entire Bright MLS in the last 12 months in both sales volume and total homes sold—announced it has joined Samson Properties—the number one brokerage in the Washington D.C. metro area by total homes sold in 2024, and one of the fastest-growing real estate companies in the region.

Led by Bob Chew and Ronna Corman-Chew, according to a release, The Bob & Ronna Group brings over 100 agents, a projected $500+ million in sales volume for 2025 and more than 1,000 transactions expected this year. The team is widely recognized across the industry for its consistency, professionalism and commitment to delivering exceptional client service.

“Bob & Ronna aren’t just remarkably successful—they’re two of the most genuine, thoughtful people I’ve ever had the pleasure of getting to know,” said Donny Samson, CEO of Samson Properties. “From the first time we spoke, it was clear how much they care about their team, their clients, and doing things the right way. Their combination of drive, heart, and leadership is truly special. I’m incredibly proud to welcome them to the Samson family, and I’m confident we’re going to reach amazing new heights together.”

“Joining Samson Properties was by far the best decision we have made when selecting a new brokerage. To say we are re-energized with Samson Properties is an understatement,” said the Chews. “Donny Samson is not only an inspiring Leader & CEO, his work ethic, insatiable drive, and a true visionary is what sets Samson Properties apart in our industry. Samson has an incredible culture, agent-first mindset and creates such a welcoming environment that it aligns perfectly with our Group—allowing us to grow to an even greater level with Samson’s tools, support, and exceptional values. We truly believe this is the start of something extraordinary.”

As the two forces in the Washington D.C. metro area real estate market come together, both companies stated this partnership signals a new chapter driven by shared values, strategic growth, and a focus on service and success.

For more information, visit https://samsonproperties.net/.