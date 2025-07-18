Rechat—an AI-powered app for enterprise brokerages and agents—has announced an integration with independent brokerage Nest Realty. Nest will leverage Rechat’s API and mobile-first platform to place it at the center of their technology stack, streamlining workflows, enhancing productivity and eliminating the need for fragmented tools for their agents.

Nest stated that the decision to evolve its tech infrastructure was both agent-informed and leadership-driven. Both agent feedback and an analysis of internal resource allocation showed the company that it needed to invest in a long-term, AI future-ready solution.

“We realized we needed a tech partner innovating on our behalf, one that could handle today’s needs while building toward the future of AI,” said Jonathan Kauffmann, CEO of Nest Realty. “We were spending too many resources on building and maintaining technology ourselves, and it was time to redirect those efforts toward direct agent support. Rechat gave us that opportunity.”

Rechat stated it now serves as the operational hub of Nest’s technology stack, connecting seamlessly with multiple platforms. The integration enables agents to manage their business directly from their phone; they now have access to Rechat’s People Center, Marketing Center, Deals, AI Assistant and communications within Rechat’s mobile-first platform.

“Nest Realty has built one of the most thoughtful and technologically forward-thinking brokerages in the country,” said Emil Sedgh, Rechat CTO. “Their approach to technology mirrors our own, focused on simplicity, scalability, and empowering agents to grow their business. We’re proud to be their technology partner.”

In addition to enhancing Nest’s operational efficiency, Rechat stated it also supports the company’s broader goal: making technology a true extension of the agent experience. By providing mobile accessibility, AI-driven automation and integration with existing tools, the platform helps agents spend less time managing software and more time serving clients.

“Nest Realty is one of the most respected brands in real estate, and it’s an honor to partner with them,” said Audie Chamberlain, head of Strategic Growth and Communications at Rechat. “If you look on review sites like G2 or Google, you’ll see agents consistently call Rechat a game changer for their business and that’s exactly what it is for enterprise brokerages and top-producing agents like Nest.”

For more information, visit http://www.rechat.com/.