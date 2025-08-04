Real estate technology continues to advance, giving professionals the ability to scale. But time and time again we see one industry segment get left behind: teams.

Solo agents unlock autonomy and freedom when they leverage the right tech, but teams often can’t fully benefit from those same platforms. Teams need specialized technology.

Why team-focused tools matter

A team’s tech stack needs unique functionality to navigate the nuances of the team dynamic to avoid missing out on opportunities and earning potential. Why does it matter? Solo agents focus on their own goals, while teams and their leaders have to balance individual and collective objectives.

In fact, teams operate more closely to a typical brokerage than their solo agent counterparts.

Technology geared toward teams needs to take a holistic approach to productivity, transaction and commission management, as well as recruiting. To operate effectively, teams need the same information and digital infrastructure available at a brokerage level.

Productivity

For a solo agent, figuring out total sales volume and units sold is relatively straightforward. Effective teams require additional measurable points beyond these basic numbers.

Team leads need comprehensive data to make informed decisions and guide their members. Valuable, and often overlooked, team data includes:

New versus canceled

Closed versus canceled

Closed versus pending, sales sides

Gross commission income

Transaction and commission management

Leads that have transparency into the team’s transaction history are able to use the insight to help members play to their strengths and meet milestones.

Transparent commission approvals are also key to timely, seamless payouts. If a team lead can preset the entire approval process on their backend, hiccups are less likely to slow momentum or lead to agent dissatisfaction.

Recruitment

Growing a team requires time and energy to source and vet the right people. Why should a team leader have to juggle multiple recruitment platforms when the ideal agent may be right under their nose? With built-in recruiting tools, leaders can attract new talent in their local market while managing their search from a centralized resource.

Is your brokerage giving teams an advantage?

If teams can achieve brokerage-level production, they need tech that offers the same big-picture analytics and process automation.

But not every brokerage is equipped to support teams the way they need. HomeSmart has always strived to optimize the real estate technology experience for every agent—without leaving anyone, including teams, behind.

This is why we’ve given teams a major advantage with integrated team features built into our RealSmart Agent platform—at no additional cost. Our nationwide network includes over 400 actively producing teams responsible for more than $5.7 billion in volume and nearly 12,600 transaction sides since January 2024.

To learn more about HomeSmart’s transformative technology, visit Join.HomeSmart.com.