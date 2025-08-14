Homesellers pay a lot of attention to how their homes look, of course, but have they thought about what their homes smell like? This invisible element can play a subtle part in affecting prospective buyers’ opinions. A pleasant aroma helps to elevate the environment into a truly immersive and memorable experience. Interior design expert Zoe Warren at PriceYourJob.co.uk goes over how giving a home its own unique scent identity can be of benefit when selling.

The nose knows

Different scents can have different psychological effects. For example, lavender can help to promote relaxation, citrus can uplift and energize, and woody notes can create a sense of grounding. A carefully chosen home scent can contribute to the desired emotions that you want to achieve in your home, whether it is a calm sanctuary or an energizing space.

Odors away

A signature scent should not be seen as a substitute for cleanliness. However, it can subtly mask unwanted scents in the home and may neutralise some less desirable everyday smells such as pet odors, cooking smells or dampness. This means your home will always be smelling nice and fresh, which is crucial when strangers who may buy it arrive.

Avoid synthetic scents

Synthetic fragrances, often found in air fresheners and scented candles, can release volatile organic compounds that negatively impact indoor air quality. So it’s best to avoid them, as some people are sensitive or have allergies. Many synthetic fragrances also contain potentially harmful chemicals that can trigger respiratory issues, headaches or other health problems.

Match the decor

Determine whether your seller’s home decor is more modern, rustic, minimalist or bohemian. Ideally, the scent in the home should complement the visual style. For example, a minimalist home may suit a clean, crisp scent, whereas a rustic home may suit earthy or woody notes more. Every detail counts!