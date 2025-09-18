In the latest RISMedia webinar—“Winning the Offer: Strategies for Securing Deals and Building Trust in Competitive Markets”—panelists John Newman, area director for Keller Williams Realty MD/DC region and vice president of growth for Keller Williams Capital Properties; Ryan Smith, senior business development executive for Homes.com; and Dana Hancock, Realtor® with RE/MAX Specialists, discuss the evolving landscape of multiple-offer situations, the growing influence of online platforms and AI, and the timeless importance of building credibility with clients and peers.

This webinar was sponsored by Homes.com and moderated by Cindy Ariosa, SVP of Strategic Development for Howard Hanna Real Estate Services.

Key takeaways:

Nearly every buyer and seller begins their search online; agents must maintain a strong digital presence. Reviews, past sales and updated agent profilers build trust and credibility.

Trust is built through transparency, competence and empathy, often more than price. Sellers want certainty and buyers want to make informed decisions—eduation upfront presents fallout.

Communication with listing agents is key to winning multiple-offer situations. Relationships and reputation with other agents can directly influence which offers get accepted—prioritize your time and efforts with other agents.

AI and portals are not influencing how clients select agents—adapt early. However, while AI can streamline offer comparisons, it is crucial to double-check accuracy and remember to maintain the human element.

Here’s what our esteemed panelists had to say:

“Today’s multiple-offer situations are no longer the rare exception—they’re part of the new normal. The question isn’t just how to compete, but how to compere with professionalism, empathy, and strategy that truly serves the client.” – Cindy Ariosa , SVP of Strategic Development, Howard Hanna Real Estate Services

“When I’m representing sellers, they don’t just want a contract—they want certainty. They want to know this buyer will get to the closing table. That’s why communication and trust matter more than the highest price on paper. My role isn’t to decide for my clients, but to make sure they have the education and clarity they need to make the right choice for themselves.” – John Newman , Area Director, Keller Williams Realty MD/DC Region and Vice President of Growth, Keller Williams Capital Properties

“100% of buyers and sellers start online. Even if someone gets your name through a friend, they are still going to Google you, check your reviews and look at what you’ve sold. Online presence isn’t optional anymore—it’s a trust factor that gets you in the door.” – Ryan Smith , Senior Business Development Executive, Homes.com

“I’ve had sellers accept and offer that wasn’t the highest simply because they trusted the other agent more. Your reputation with your peers matters. It’s not just about today—buyers and sellers are even asking ChatGPT who the best agent is in their area. If you’re not paying attention to how quickly this is changing, you’re already behind.” – Dana Hancock , Realtor®, RE/MAX Specialists

