Since joining United Real Estate in 2010, Vice President of Marketing Amanda Cline has played a key role in driving the company’s brand and digital transformation—leading strategic initiatives that have fueled significant company growth and operational efficiency.

In addition to elevating both design and user engagement through guiding the rollout of United’s modern logo and refreshed websites, Cline has also launched tools like the Marketing Hub within United’s Bullseye platform, the LeadBoost Program (which generated over 16,000 leads) and the Financial Wellness Program—helping agents reduce debt and build savings. Her work focuses on creating systems and strategies that drive growth while putting agents and brokers first.

Here, Cline discusses her approach to marketing innovation, agent empowerment and balancing creativity with data.

Recognized as a 2025 RISMedia Newsmaker for spearheading the transition to United’s modern logo and refreshing its websites, what were the most important considerations surrounding this initiative?

Our priority was to bring a fresh look to United’s tech-forward and fastest-growing position and honor the legacy of trust United has built while creating a digital experience that feels agent-centric, modern and intuitive. We wanted to create a balance of fresh design elements with familiar brand cues so that agents and the network as a whole felt continuity, not disruption.

How do you balance creativity and data when building tools like Marketing Hub and LeadBoost?

At United, we believe feedback and creativity are complementary. Our approach starts with listening: What do our agents need to win more business? What do our brokers need to support their agents? From there, we use feedback and data from our network as our North Star to build a program and measure the impact. We create the foundation of our programs and tools, but leave room to innovate with design, messaging, campaigns, automation and execution. Marketing Hub and LeadBoost simplify complex and time-consuming marketing tasks while empowering agents and brokers with broader reach, new opportunities and insights that drive more business, smarter.

What early challenges shaped your leadership at United?

Any challenge I experienced was never about gender, but rather, how multi-faceted the real estate industry is and how much I personally wanted to challenge myself to grow and stay curious. At United, our culture is built on the principle that ideas, not titles, drive success. This creates an environment where collaboration thrives and growth is encouraged. When someone shows interest in a topic, we provide opportunities for them to dive deeper, expand their knowledge and strengthen their professional development. It’s about empowering people to explore and innovate so we can continue to think differently and grow together.

Tell us about the inspiration behind the Financial Wellness Program, and why financial education is key.

The idea came from a team focusing on how we can invest in resources to make the greatest impact for our network and address agents’ pain points—no retirement plan, high healthcare costs, debt stress and lack of planning tools. We know that financial health directly impacts business performance, so by introducing resources like SmartDollar, healthcare and wealth management services, we’ve helped agents not only grow their income, but protect it. Financial education is foundational to long-term success.

What marketing trend should brokerages pay attention to?

Personalization powered by AI is the game-changer. Consumers expect experiences tailored to their needs, and brokerages that leverage AI for dynamic, personalized content will lead the market. The key is using AI responsibly by enhancing human connection, not replacing it. Brokerages that combine tech with real connection will stand out in an increasingly competitive landscape.

