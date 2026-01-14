Buffini & Company has announced the launch of two new offerings designed to help real estate professionals strengthen their business and succeed in the year ahead: the newly re-engineered The Blitz lead generation system and the Referral Maker® CORE membership.

For nearly three decades, Buffini & Company stated it has supported real estate agents through its Work by Referral™ philosophy, helping professionals build sustainable, relationship-driven business. These two new programs expand on that foundation, providing updated tools, training and resources to help agents generate more leads, close more transactions and increase income in 2026.

“We know it’s still a challenging time for agents,” says Brian Buffini, founder and CEO. “But we really believe that these two distinct offerings will help agents turn things around and help them have their best year yet.”

One of Buffini & Company’s most popular systems prior to 2020, according to a release, The Blitz is returning in 2026 with all-new content and a refreshed structure. The system is built around three focused lead generation “sprints” throughout the year, designed to align with natural selling seasons and help agents generate up to 85% of their leads in just 180 days. Historically, agents who committed to The Blitz closed an additional transaction per month and earned an average of $128,000 or more in extra annual income.

“Each Blitz surge lines up perfectly with the natural selling seasons, helping you generate leads, keep your momentum strong, and even build in time for rest and reset between sprints,” Buffini says. “We give you everything you need to start filling your pipeline, sharpen your skills and get you firing on all cylinders right out of the gate.”

Participants will get access to roleplay and training videos, dialogues and updated resources including digital tracking on the Referral Maker® CRM, the company stated. The Blitz is included at no additional cost for all Buffini members.

Buffini & Company also introduced Referral Maker® CORE, a new monthly membership level designed to introduce real estate professionals to the Work by Referral™ approach. The program is geared toward agents who are launching their careers, rebuilding their businesses or strengthening foundational skills.

Referral Maker® CORE included training videos with Brian Buffini, done-for-you monthly marketing assets, access to the Referral Management System through Referral Maker® CRM, a comprehensive resource library and full access to The Blitz training program, available for $99 per month, according to a release.

“This membership is for the agent who’s just launching their business, rebuilding, or wanting to strengthen their foundational skills,” Buffini says. “It’s the easiest way to start your referral-based business and designed to help you see progress fast as you take your first step into Buffini Membership.”

To learn more about Buffini & Company, visit buffini.com.