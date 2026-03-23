Today, many brokerages feel caught between two priorities: growing the business and protecting the agent experience. Too often, growth wins and service quietly erodes. This results in operational debt that comes to light when the market tightens.

That erosion isn’t accidental. Growth fails when the systems meant to support it were built too late. Sustainable scale isn’t about adding layers; it’s about designing smarter systems from the start. At HomeSmart, we’ve found that an agent-first mindset, backed by intentional operational structure, drives long-term growth and stability.

Structured growth decreases friction

Scale is often measured by size: more agents, more offices, more transactions. Those metrics are visible and easy to celebrate, but they rarely reflect how well an organization actually operates.

Clearly defined workflows ensure issues resolve efficiently, while technology serves as an enabler—not a substitute—for human support. True scale means agents receive the same level of support across markets and over time, because systems are designed to deliver it.

For example, in 2025, HomeSmart’s centralized service team received approximately 185,000 calls from agents seeking support. Of those calls, 87% were answered within 30 seconds and only 3% went to voicemail. Maintaining service quality at that volume is only possible with structured systems in place.

Smart operations start with streamlined systems that create consistency, paired with localized flexibility that allows teams to respond to real-world conditions. Operational design matters more than rapid expansion because it determines whether growth strengthens or destabilizes an organization.

“Agent-First” as an MO

Being agent-first isn’t a slogan or a promise. It’s an operating system. When agent-first thinking is embedded into processes and policies, agents feel the difference. Less time is spent navigating internal systems. More time is spent serving clients. Support becomes proactive instead of reactive—and trust builds as a result.

As part of this approach, HomeSmart regularly measures agent satisfaction. In recent surveys, 97.7% of agents reported their questions were resolved during first contact, with an average satisfaction score of 4.8 out of 5.

Strong operations create resilience

Brokerages built on consistent systems are better positioned to withstand market volatility, regulatory change and periods of growth or contraction. Support teams operate within defined frameworks, reducing burnout and offering increased job satisfaction.

This reduces churn—lowering the costs associated with perpetual recruiting, onboarding and retraining. The long-term benefits are tangible: more sustainable margins, a stronger culture and the ability to scale without sacrificing service quality.

In an uncertain market, brokerages that invest in systems before expansion are better equipped to adapt. Designing operations around agents isn’t just good service philosophy, it’s a structural advantage.

Brokerages that prioritize agents through smart operational design aren’t just growing, they’re building organizations that last, regardless of market conditions.

Learn more at https://homesmart.com/Franchising.