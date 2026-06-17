All agents want their online listings to stand out, but in a competitive market it’s not easy. Most properties have plusses and there are keywords to use that snap a buyer to attention. The strategic ones act as magnets, drawing in people whose preferences match what your property offers.

Listing keywords highlight your property among the many others. Words can paint a vivid picture. Create your listing with keywords that showcase your property’s unique features, whether it is a cozy fireplace, panoramic views, privacy or an above-and-beyond kitchen.

Also, dot your listing with keywords that highlight a property’s proximity to attractive features in your market, like downtown, parks, etc. Here are a variety of keywords to consider.

Motivated seller. Since price is almost always the key factor for a buyer, this keyword combination means the seller wants out immediately. So there is likely a very satisfactory deal to be made if your client likes the property.

Move-in ready. Bingo. This means that the property is in excellent condition and ready for the new owner to move in without significant renovations or repairs. For the many busy buyers who want plug-and-play, this is an eye-opener.

Open floor plan. This puts the emphasis on a spacious, flexible and versatile layout, catering to modern lifestyles. Most buyers want to create how their new home will look and feel, not just accept the previous owner’s choices.

Updated. This indicates that time, effort and money have recently been spent to improve the home. So buyers will not need to invest in extensive improvements or renovations.

Hardwood floors. If they’re being highlighted in the listing, they must be nice. Plus anything’s better than old, ratty carpeting that the new owner knows will have to be replaced. And the easy maintenance for hardwood floors is often sought by discerning buyers.

Walk-in closet. Youngish professionals usually have a lot of work clothes that need space, so this is a real plus.

Granite countertops. High-quality, stylish kitchen aesthetics are super-welcome. Granite countertops look great and last a long time.

Stainless steel appliances. With kitchens being a crucial aspect for a buyer, sleek and durable expensive appliances are a major plus.

Energy-efficient. A biggie for eco-conscious buyers who appreciate features such as LED lighting, insulation or solar panels. Listing agents can use this keyword to showcase a commitment to sustainability and cost savings.

Outdoor space. Always point out patios, large backyards, a well-maintained garden or a unique balcony.

Great schools. Buyers will likely know this in advance, but always worth pointing out. Also spotlight the proximity to the schools, if applicable.