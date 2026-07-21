Following the early July release of its Home Platform, Compass International Holdings has announced an expansion of its AI capabilities with the launch of “AI Assistant,” a conversational AI agent integrated across the Home Platform that enables real estate professionals to describe what they want to accomplish while AI Assistant translates those requests into actions across the platform.

According to a release, AI Assistant has context across an agent’s business, including contacts, pipeline, marketing activity, upcoming tasks and more, allowing it to deliver personalized daily briefings, proactively surface opportunities such as “Likely to Sell” recommendations, and complete administrative tasks across the agent’s workflow.

“Instead of learning software, agents tell AI Assistant what they want to accomplish, and the Home Platform does the work,” said Rory Golod, Compass president of Growth. “AI Assistant should feel like having a real assistant alongside you. The more administrative work we eliminate, the more time agents have to advise clients, negotiate great outcomes and focus on the work that matters most.”

Compass explains that, for example, whether driving between appointments or preparing for a listing presentation, agents can tell AI Assistant to update client records, draft follow-up emails, create saved searches, manage transactions, surface upcoming occasions like home anniversaries and birthdays or schedule reminders without navigating multiple tools.

“Software has always required agents to learn how it works,” said Shay Artzi, Compass chief technology officer. “Our vision is the opposite. Technology should understand how agents work. AI Assistant is another step toward a future where the platform manages repetitive tasks so agents can focus on building relationships and advising clients.”

According to Compass, one of the most popular workflows has been asking AI Assistant to review an agent’s “Likely to Sell” recommendations, identify the highest-priority opportunities and draft personalized outreach, an example of how the platform frees up an agent’s time and identifies more opportunities within their business.

“I’ve been contacting Likely to Sell prospects, sending neighborhood watch updates, reconnecting with clients I’d lost touch with, setting reminders, and re-engaging several people in my database,” said Barb Corral, a Compass agent in the Washington, D.C. area. “The AI Assistant keeps me organized, makes my follow-up more consistent, and even surfaces ideas I wouldn’t have thought of.”

Compass notes the Home Platform is rolling out across company-owned and operated brands this year, with franchisees and affiliates gaining access in 2027.

For more information visit https://www.compass.com/.