Inside Real Estate has announced a strategic alliance with Cotality, integrating Cotality’s property intelligence directly into Inside Real Estate’s AI platform, Streams. The integration surfaces predictive analytics, repair-informed home values, ownership history, and real-time propensity signals showing when a homeowner may be ready to buy or sell within every workflow.

According to a release, this plays out in three ways:

Sharper signals. Cotality’s predictive propensity scoring tells agents which leads are worth a call right now and which are worth nurturing, turning every alert into a highly accurate read on intent, not just activity.

Richer conversations. When a buyer saves a home on an agent’s website, Streams flags the lead already loaded with Cotality’s property layer–including the home’s value, the owner’s equity and ownership duration, so the agent can call or text already knowing how to deliver immediate value.

Outcome-built workflows. Most property data products end with a dashboard. Streams Studio starts with a question: What outcome do you want to improve? A team picks the outcome, like winning more listings, and Studio maps the Cotality variables that matter into a workflow ready to activate.

“Agents do not wake up wanting more data,” said Joe Skousen, CEO of Inside Real Estate. “They want more listings, stronger conversations, and a faster path from opportunity to action. Streams Studio lets a team start there, then brings the right data and tools together around the work.”

“We’re excited to work with Inside Real Estate to bring Cotality’s trusted property data into their market-leading platform,” said Devi Mateti, president of Enterprise Digital Solutions at Cotality. “More than a million agents rely on Cotality to understand their markets. By embedding our predictive data and real-time signals directly into Inside Real Estate solutions, including their free tier available to every agent from day one, we are further empowering agents across the industry to identify, engage, and close prospects faster than ever before.”

The release says Cotality gives Streams Studio users a rich set of property and market variables, including buyer and seller propensity, home-value estimates, equity and mortgage indicators, ownership and transfer history, investor and absentee-owner signals, and local price, rent and appreciation trends.

Learn more at insiderealestate.com and streamsplatform.ai and cotality.com.