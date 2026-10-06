United® Real Estate has announced the company has been named to the Franchise Times Top 400 for the 10th consecutive year, earning a decade of recognition among the nation’s largest franchise organizations in systemwide sales.

According to a release, United’s continued growth points to a shift underway among successful independent brokerages: Operating a real estate company has become more complex and costly, and owners are looking for ways to offer national-level tools and services without giving up their control and culture.

United has provided an efficient and effective roadmap to independents for scaling without assimilating.

Through its affiliation model, the company says brokerages can retain their established company names, leadership and local market presence while gaining access to:

Best-of-breed technology

Marketing systems

Broker and agent development

Recruiting systems

Operational support

National broker network

The result, United says, is greater capacity for brokerages to grow without the expense and distraction of building every tool on their own and making it run smoothly for their agents. That approach has recently attracted several substantial independent companies to United.

Port Charlotte, Florida-based Allison James Estates and Homes joined United in 2026 with 725 agents in seven states and the District of Columbia.

Portland, Oregon-based MORE Realty, with 900 agents in the Pacific Northwest and Southwest, joined in 2025.

Naples, Florida-based Premiere Plus Realty, with 1,500 agents, joined in 2024.

Each organization maintained its established identity while gaining United’s national-scale resources and support.

“Independent brokerage owners should not have to give up their identity or culture to have what they need to compete,” said President of United Real Estate Rick Haase. “We respect their legacy, leadership and culture. Our role isn’t to replace them. In fact, we increase our value with their ideas, people and talent.”

“Our priority is to reinforce our affiliated brokerages with better economics, practical technology, proven support systems and a network of operators who help each other succeed. We do all this extremely efficiently, which drives down their operating costs,” added Haase.

United’s growth is also supported by investments designed to improve the financial trajectories of its agents’ and brokers’ careers and lives. Its expanding ecosystem includes:

BullseyeAI, which reduces administrative work and gives agents and brokers more time for clients and income-producing activities.

United Residential Investment Program (URESI), which helps agents build wealth as investor-entrepreneurs

Financial Wellness Program supporting holistic well-being, career longevity, retirement planning and financial stability.

United Real Estate operates in 37 states with 170 offices and more than 22,600 agents, generating over 74,000 transactions and $30.3 billion in sales volume in 2025.

To learn more, visit JoinUnitedRealEstate.com.