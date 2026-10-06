Realtor.com has announced the launch of RealAssist AI in Realtor.com+, an AI-powered layer designed to set busy real estate professionals up for success by helping them work faster, stay ahead of client activity and take action with more confidence, without losing time to manual busywork, according to a release.

Realtor.com noted that since its January 2026 debut as the first collaborative home search experience built with MLSs, Realtor.com+ has seen significant traction, with up to 10% agent adoption in live markets.

RealAssist AI launches with three core capabilities:

AI-driven client and search setup: Guides agents through setting up clients and co-buyers, capturing preferences and notes and automatically generating more tailored home searches for those clients.

Guides agents through setting up clients and co-buyers, capturing preferences and notes and automatically generating more tailored home searches for those clients. Daily Digest: Synthesizes a client’s activity across chats, searches, notifications and price changes into one Daily Digest summary, with suggested next steps, so agents quickly know and understand what matters most for them.

Synthesizes a client’s activity across chats, searches, notifications and price changes into one Daily Digest summary, with suggested next steps, so agents quickly know and understand what matters most for them. Agentic Actions: Recommends actions and helps execute tasks, such as refining home searches based on professional-level MLS data fields or drafting client messages in the agent’s own tone, with agents always in the driver’s seat, reviewing and approving every action.

“Realtor.com+ is evolving into a more intelligent agent workspace that helps real estate professionals reduce manual work, respond faster to their clients and stay in closer sync with buyer activity, and RealAssist AI is at the center of that shift,” said Anna Marie Castiglioni, head of Realtor.com Next. “It transforms the platform from a collaboration center into an agent’s proactive partner. It starts by getting them moving faster through client setup, then keeps working in the background surfacing insights, drafting high-intent communications and flagging ready-now opportunities before an agent even logs in.”

RealAssist AI arrives alongside a broader wave of updates to the platform and growing agent adoption. Realtor.com+ is expanding its suite of agent-focused tools with updates designed to simplify workflows and strengthen client connections:

Realtors Property Resource ® integration —Brings one of the National Association of Realtors®’ highest-value, member-only assets, Realtors Property Resource, directly into Realtor.com+ so Realtors can access property insights, reports, and market intelligence right where they work with clients.

—Brings one of the National Association of Realtors®’ highest-value, member-only assets, Realtors Property Resource, directly into Realtor.com+ so Realtors can access property insights, reports, and market intelligence right where they work with clients. Public invite link —Allows agents to invite entire groups of buyers to their co-branded collaboration experience with a single custom URL or QR code, helping agents grow their client base while removing the friction of one-by-one manual invitations.

—Allows agents to invite entire groups of buyers to their co-branded collaboration experience with a single custom URL or QR code, helping agents grow their client base while removing the friction of one-by-one manual invitations. Listing notes—A persistent place for agents and their connected clients to capture context and thoughts on specific listings.

That expanding toolset is also fueling growth; Realtor.com+ is now live in 21 markets, with four more markets launching soon, serving more than 192,000 agents nationwide–more than 10% of the U.S. agent market, and spanning nearly 252,000 listings.