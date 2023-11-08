In the latest RISMedia webinar—”Lessons In Leadership With Dermot Buffini”—Buffini, CEO of Buffini & Company, unpacks the lessons that have guided Walter Schneider, chairman and founder of Waltmar Capital Inc. John Featherston, RISMedia founder and president, moderated the discussion.

Buffini & Company is the largest coaching and training company in North America, having trained over three million professionals across 45 countries. Schneider, a successful entrepreneur and philanthropist, built a real estate empire with RE/MAX, growing it to 47,000 agents across 36 countries. The two leaders emphasized the importance of passion, focus and a positive mindset in achieving success. They also highlighted the need for leaders to surround themselves with talented individuals and to create a positive, caring and passionate environment. They advised aspiring leaders to seize opportunities, be accountable for their actions, and strive for extraordinary results.

Key takeaways:

Our participants offered top tips for how brokers and other senior executives can best lead their teams, especially in these challenging times:

There’s something called the cost of distraction. You need to keep things within the guardrails and focus on where you want to go.

You need to build relationships first in business. Then the transactions will follow. If you’re genuine with people you will be successful.

Four keys to being successful: You must have unbridled passion. You need to make money. You must create asset value. The leader needs an exit or succession plan.

As a leader, fish around a lot of different spaces. You can learn a lot from other styles and approaches.

Here’s what our participants had to say:

“ “People are trying to read the tea leaves about what is going to happen. We’re not waiting. It’s time to reach out to clients. There is a pent-up demand .” – Dermot Buffini, CEO, Buffini & Company

“Great leaders surround themselves with super-talented and smart people. You have to park your ego at the door. We’re happy to operate under the radar.” – Walter Schneider, chairman and founder of Waltmar Capital Inc.

“You need to build relationships first in business. Then the transactions will follow. If you’re genuine with people you will be successful.” – Dermot Buffini, CEO, Buffini & Company

“ To me, two important principles are one, when you’re interacting with people, it’s more important to be interested than interesting, and two, when you make mistakes, own them. No third-party blame . ” – Walter Schneider, chairman and founder of Waltmar Capital Inc.

For more information on lessons in leadership, check out the full webinar here.

To view more webinars from RISMedia, subscribe to our YouTube channel.