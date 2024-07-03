As real estate agents, you face countless challenges and obstacles in your journey to success. It’s easy to get discouraged when things don’t go as planned, but here’s something every agent should consider, regardless of how long you’ve been an agent: Every failure is actually a stepping stone to greater achievements. This is the essence of “failing forward and upwards,” a concept that transforms setbacks into opportunities for growth.

Embrace the growth mindset

First and foremost, adopting a growth mindset in this industry is crucial. It’s impossible to succeed in real estate without being able to see failures not as permanent roadblocks, but as temporary hurdles that provide invaluable lessons for growth. When a deal falls through or a client decides to go with another agent, take a moment to reflect on what went wrong and what you can learn from the experience. Was there something you could have done differently? Did you miss a crucial detail? By analyzing your missteps, you equip yourself with the knowledge to avoid similar pitfalls in the future.

The power of persistence

Persistence is another key ingredient in failing forward. In real estate, persistence means continuing to pursue leads, nurturing relationships and honing your skills, even when faced with repeated rejections. Since I love analogies, let’s use this one: Developing relationships in this business is a little like mining for gold; you have to sift through a lot of dirt to find the treasure. It can be painstaking at times, and you might want to give up, but when you find that nugget (or even a whopping vein) of gold, it’s more than worth it. Keep pushing forward, keep making your prospecting calls and don’t let temporary failures derail your long-term vision.

Build a support network

No one achieves success in isolation. Surround yourself with a network of supportive colleagues, mentors and industry professionals who can offer advice, encouragement, constructive feedback and even roleplay scenarios with you to help you get better at your listing conversation and handling objections. By leveraging the collective wisdom of your network, you can gain new insights and perspectives that help you navigate your challenges more effectively.

The takeaway

In our industry, failure is not the end, but a beginning. It’s an opportunity to reassess, recalibrate and rise stronger than before. By embracing a growth mindset, being persistent and learning from every experience, you can turn every setback into a stepping stone to greater success.

Darryl Davis has trained and coached more than 100,000 agents globally. He is a best-selling author of “How to Become a Power Agent® in Real Estate,” which tops Amazon’s charts for most-sold book to real estate agents. Davis hosts a weekly webinar to help agents succeed in changing times. Visit http://www.DarrylSpeaks.com/Online-Training.