While the homebuying journey may have ended happily for you and a new client, your work is not over. Keeping in touch with past clients for future endeavors is a crucial way agents maintain contacts that lead to new sales and referrals. One of the best ways to do that is to continue to provide valuable post-transaction information. Here are four maintenance projects to recommend new homeowners undertake to save money.

Fix the leaks

They may seem like minor issues, but slow leaks in kitchen or bathroom faucets, the showerhead or outdoor hose can lead to major problems like mold or water damage. Best to take care of them immediately. Often it’s not an expensive fix early on. Also, unless you know what you’re doing, best to hire professionals to do the jobs.

Maintain the outside

It can be easy for new homeowners to not pay much attention to the front and back yards when first starting to live in their new house. But care should be taken to ensure that hard rain and wind do not cause damage. Trees should be trimmed of branches hanging over the house, and shrubs should not be touching it.

Replace inefficient appliances

Most new homeowners won’t have excess funds to spend, but they should check which new appliances would save on energy efficiency. Energy Star-certified models can make a big difference. Owners should also check for government or utility company incentives that offer incentives for upgrading their appliances.

Fill the gaps

Caulk is a good friend of homeowners, who should check every window and exterior door for gaps, large and small, that can increase heating and cooling energy consumption by up to 15%, according to Energy Star. Exterior and interior caulks are easy to employ by most people, so the cost is minimal.