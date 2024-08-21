With the release of Real Estate Webmasters’ (REW) newest CRM, the leading real estate technology innovator has leapfrogged every other “all-in-one” real estate platform to take the No. 1 spot in the combined website, lead generation and CRM space, according to the company.

“When Zillow acquired Follow Up Boss (FUB), I knew it was time to step on the gas,” says Morgan Carey, CEO of Real Estate Webmasters. “The first thing we did was meet with a group of power CRM users across many platforms (FUB, Lofty, Sierra, CINC, kvCORE, Moxi, etc.) and create a list of features that customers loved—and features that no CRM offered that would be gamechangers.”

“When FUB got acquired by Zillow, alarms went off,” says Andre Perez, head of District Partners and associate broker at Compass. “My first call was to Morgan at REW, and just a few months later, REW has closed the gap and fulfilled the features needed to end the reliance on a second technology. From automation to deals, communications to reporting, REW’s CRM has evolved significantly and they’re not slowing down anytime soon.”

Here’s a look at just some of the highlights of REW’s integrated real estate CRM.

Lead details: Central to the success of the latest real estate CRM launch was the lead details. “Customers wanted a cohesive, mobile-friendly experience that provided all the most important information at their fingertips,” says Carey. “Things like calling, texting and emailing can all be done with the push of a button and integrated with a dialer to track and record everything.”

Data visualization (REWinsights): According to Carey, one of the most popular requests was additional data visualization, setting the stage for the creation of REW Insights. “Inspired by the combination of Google Adwords and Search console reporting, REW Insights provides a clean visual interface with customizable report cards to help agents, trainers, managers and owners trend their most important metrics and visualize them in beautiful interactive graphs,” explains Carey.

Automation engine: “One of the best features of the Salesforce/Pardot suite of products (word leaders in CRM) is their ability to automate the ‘if this, then that’ functionality,” says Carey, who goes on to explain that Real Estate Webmasters has taken this concept to the next level by creating a powerful, real estate-specific automations engine that allows real estate professionals to significantly improve all facets of their lead follow-up, routing and agent notifications.

“Imagine a world where the most important client activities could automatically go to the top of an agent’s inbox and send them a text. ‘Hello Morgan, client x has looked at 123 Main Street four times in the last two days. You should really call them. Here’s their number.’

“Or, as a trainer, team leader or owner, you want to be notified when agent x hasn’t called x% of their leads in the last seven days,” adds Carey. “It’s these kinds of use cases we’re building into the automation engine, and we believe it will 10x the efficiency of those struggling with systems, processes and communication.”

A commitment to feedback and education

Real Estate Webmasters recently held a summit in Nashville, Tennessee, where many of the world’s top brokers, team leaders, coaches and marketers came together to share ideas, collaborate and improve their real estate businesses.

A central focus of the Summit was an R&D Roadmap session that highlighted some of the company’s latest releases and features. The roadmap for the next two years was also shared with attendees, while Real Estate Webmasters solicited feedback from customers related to how they could improve the CRM even more.

“The roundtable sessions were a huge hit, and we received great feedback on the product including many new suggestions that we’re excited to implement,” says Carey.

Gary Ashton, team leader of the No. 1 RE/MAX team in the world had the following to say: “Great event! It’s like back in the old days when we used to get together, share ideas and lead innovation in real estate. I can’t wait for the next release. Sign me up.”

Following the theme of innovation, Ashton shared a new concept around leveraging co-marketing in order to zero cost base your REW SEO/PPC spends and increase customer and vendor loyalty. “It’s that kind of innovation that’s at the core of the REW community—and this summer feels like a breakout time for Real Estate Webmasters,” says Carey.

“While everyone else is hiding, worrying about lawsuits, cutting budgets and preparing for Armageddon, we’re focused on winning the real estate game,” he adds. “Real estate isn’t going anywhere (though it will change), and we know that those standing still will be left behind by those with a running start. Real Estate Webmasters is sprinting, and our customers are right beside us. We plan to win this thing no matter what hurdles we face over the next few years.”

What is the summer of innovation? It’s a series of two webinars each week dedicated to not only educating REW’s customers and prospects, but also taking requests as to the features they want developed next.

To participate, please visit https://www.realestatewebmasters.com and click on the Summer of Innovation graphic on the homepage.