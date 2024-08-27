RISMedia recently announced the Top 25 regional Rookie of the Year finalists for 2024. The third annual Rookie of the Year program, sponsored by Colibri Real Estate, is designed to honor real estate agents who are new to the business, yet already achieving extraordinary results. Here, we spotlight the five regional finalists from the Southeast.

Five regional winners will be chosen from among the Top 25, and announced during RISMedia’s 36th Annual CEO & Leadership Exchange this September 4-6 in Washington, D.C. The national winner will be announced during RISMedia’s Power Broker Reception & Dinner on Friday, November 8 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Nominees for the Real Estate Rookie of the Year were considered based on their 2023 sales volume and transaction data, investment in professional education, technology prowess and community involvement.

Though the Rookie of the Year finalists come from all different markets across the country, their commonalities are what have driven them to such success, from continuing education, dedication to helping others and a strong focus on the goals they set for themselves, their clients and their businesses.

“Beginning your career as an agent during one of the most difficult real estate markets in history, not to mention amid the fallout from the commission lawsuits, took a tremendous degree of commitment and resiliency,” says RISMedia Founder & CEO John Featherston. “During these times when the integrity of residential real estate is under attack, it is more important than ever that we honor new-to-the-business agents for not only their production success but for the passion and professionalism with which they approach their business. RISMedia’s Real Estate Rookie of the Year annual award program helps elevate our industry’s reputation, for the benefit of those who work within it as well as for the consumers they serve.”

“We are delighted to again partner with RISMedia to recognize new agents who have demonstrated they are thriving in their careers and, as such, making a difference in their communities and in their profession,” says Jennifer Dixson Hoff, Colibri’s GM, Professional Portfolio and Partnerships. “What we know from our rookies is that now is a great time to start a career in real estate. These new agents are the next generation within the real estate profession because they know how to successfully navigate the market and win. We couldn’t be prouder to highlight their accomplishments and results.”

Chosen from hundreds of nominations, the 2024 Top 25 Real Estate Rookie of the Year Southeast finalists are listed below in alphabetical order according to region, along with their thoughts on early success in real estate. Stay tuned to learn more about them in the coming weeks.

Meet the top 5 finalists from the Southeast:



Jessica Bauer

Keller Williams Collective

Maryland

Jessica Bauer has always been dedicated to working hard and delivering the best service to her clients, even before she transitioned into real estate from the corporate sports marketing world. Impressed by the work of her agent when buying and selling, she knew exactly who to reach out to during her career change, and since, she has taken their training, dynamics, support, experience and systems to take off and find success.

With the support of her team leaders and brokerage, she continues to take on new opportunities to further build her community and cultivate new and lasting relationships with all of clients.

“Selling a home is one of the biggest investments people make and I am honored and excited b y the opportunity to help them be informed and make the best choice available to them,” says Bauer. “Home is an incredibly special and sacred place in the chaos of life and to be a part of finding that for clients is not something I take lightly.”

Daniele Lundin

Bryan Realty Group

Delaware

Daniele Lundin is a dedicated agent that works hard to be a knowledgeable and supportive expert for buyers and sellers. She is committed to giving her very best for each of her clients, both in and out of state, utilizing videos and FaceTime, always putting communication first.

“I love houses! I love that every transaction is unique, and I love my clients,” says Lundin. “They become a part of my family. I also love that I learn something new everyday.”

Working closely with her broker and team, she has learned the importance of 24/7 availability and learning to grow each and every day. Always looking to exceed expectations, Lundin meshes hard work and kindness to ensure a smooth and successful transaction.

Micah Smith

Washington Fine Properties

District of Columbia

Micah Smith believes in his firm’s motto ‘please let us know what we can do to help’ and has an ultimate goal to help as many people as possible. Learning the industry from the ground up, he attributes his success to his team, broker and the support of his network. Smith has learned how to perform at a high level in the luxury residential market in Washington, D.C.

With the passion for helping people navigate one of the most financially important decisions in their lives, his goal is to always produce fabled, white-glove service for his buyers and sellers.

“I love waking up every day with excitement because of the unknown of what I might do that day,” says Smith. “Each day is completely different. I could be showing homes, negotiating contracts, working on new marketing or serving the community. It is very challenging work, but so rewarding and exhilarating.”

Jorge Torres Romero

The Luxe Team | eXp Realty

Florida

Jorge Torres Romero has faced uncertainty in the industry, yet took each and every opportunity to redefine what is achievable. Understanding the bigger picture and transformation needed today has helped him power through his rookie year with confidence.

A relentless work ethic and a passionate pursuit of his goals have fueled his progress, and with the support and encouragement of his team, Romero has a powerful synergy leading him to success.

“By helping clients understand how to invest wisely, build equity and manage property, you’re not just facilitating transactions—you’re empowering them to secure a stable financial future for themselves and their families,” says Romero. “It’s fulfilling to see how this knowledge can transform lives and provide lasting benefits across generations.”

Sasha Valdes

Keller Williams Legacy Weston

Florida

Sasha Valdes kicked off her career in real estate juggling a cross-country move and two babies under the age of two. With a goal of making a difference in other’s lives, she has learned the value of consistency and how to adapt in today’s ever-changing environments to best serve her clients.

Leaning into her people skills and taking notes from her mentors, she quickly became a go-to source for collaboration, and has built a six-figure career and even guides even newer agents, not only on how to succeed, but how to do it with honor and heart.

“What I love most about real estate is that we are able to carry through one of life’s biggest triumphs for people when buying, take off the heaviness of the sale and help navigate some seriously hard moments,” says Valdes. “I am in awe that I get to impact the lives of those I am in business with and be a beam of light for them in this part of their lives.”

