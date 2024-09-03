Photo credit: AJ Caneria

Editor’s Note: Social Skills is a bi-monthly feature in RISMedia’s Daily News focused on social media and digital marketing tips, trends and solutions for agents and brokers.

As a real estate professional, attending industry events like RISMedia’s 2024 CEO & Leadership Exchange offers unlimited opportunities to expand your network and elevate your social media marketing efforts. While attending these events gives you a chance to meet and network with industry pros in person, strategically engaging after the event is just as valuable for your business. Leverage the power of RISMedia’s CEO & Leadership Exchange—kicking off today (Wednesday, September 4) and running through Friday, September 6—to boost your business with a smart social media and networking strategy.

Over the next few days, as you actively participate in conversations and take in valuable insights and strategies, share your experience with your audience. From speaker quotes and takeaways from panels to a snapshot with a speaker or a behind-the-scenes look into the conference, sharing valuable content that resonates with your audience, both clients and colleagues, will help position you as an engaged participant in the industry. Use the event hashtag #CEOX2024 to ensure your post connects with other attendees and speakers, and be sure to tag @RISMediaUpdates on X and Instagram, and RISMedia on LinkedIn and Facebook, plus this year’s speakers to increase engagement. For photos and videos, don’t forget to include captions that provide context and encourage interaction.

While it is important to engage online, RISMedia’s CEO & Leadership Exchange is the best place for in-person networking with others from across the industry. Attend social events, such as Mix, Mingle & Cruise the Potomac, sponsored by Homes.com, and be sure to introduce yourself to new contacts. Bring your business cards and any other information or materials you would like to share with attendees. As you make connections, document them on social media with a photo of you and your new connection, and be sure to tag them! This acknowledges the connections made and showcases your active participation.

In the days and weeks following RISMedia’s CEO & Leadership Exchange, it is important to keep the momentum going to convert your connections and the knowledge you’ve gained into tangible business growth. Be sure to follow up with the contacts you made, referencing your conversation at the event and expressing interest in staying connected. If you have resources or information that could be valuable to them, be sure to share it with them, cementing your relationship.

Create and share content that reflects your experience at the event, such as key takeaways, trends or even your favorite moments. Tag speakers, fellow attendees and RISMedia, and don’t forget to use the event hashtag #CEOX2024 to ensure your content reaches the broader event community. This will provide value to your network and reinforce your presence in the conversation.

Take a moment to collect the contact information, such as business cards, emails or social media connections, of those you connected with during the event. Now is the time to nurture those relationships and keep the conversations with other industry professionals going. Use email marketing campaigns and social media to stay connected, sharing valuable content that addresses their pain points or business interests. By providing ongoing value, especially to those you meet at an industry event, you are more likely to convert these leads into business partners or referrals.

RISMedia’s CEO & Leadership Exchange is the networking event of the year and offers the opportunity to be a powerful catalyst for your business growth. Remember, these connections you make, the content you share and the insights you will gain are not just about immediate success—they are investments in your long-term success in real estate.

