Left to right: Erika Leonard, Fiona Byrne, Scott Perkins, Tyler Szumada, Alexis Bandera and Kim Vaccaro.



As a partner at Realty ONE Group Empower, in Buffalo, New York, Scott Perkins stands as a cornerstone of expertise and integrity within the local real estate market. With an impressive tenure in the industry, Perkins has consistently upheld a reputation marked by professionalism and unwavering dedication.

Having honed his skills over the years, Perkins’ journey in real estate has been defined by several milestones. His role as a trainer, nurturing and guiding agents for a span of two years before forming The Scott Perkins Team, a thriving team of eight agents, underscores his commitment to fostering growth and excellence within the real estate community.

Perkins has been in the industry for eight years. “I was lucky to be led to real estate at the age of 19 and dove into it from the start,” he says. “By the age of 23, I began forming my own team that started with myself and two other agents. We then grew it to eight people by 2023. Our team members bring a wealth of experience, with some having decades in the industry and others newer but incredibly passionate. This blend of experience and fresh perspectives makes our team dynamic and effective.”

With a mastery of marketing and technology further upping his standing, his approach to leveraging cutting-edge tools and innovative strategies has set him apart, enhancing client experiences and driving exceptional results.

Perkins’ ownership in Realty ONE Group Empower is a testament to his pursuit of excellence. His commitment to client success, coupled with his leadership and technological prowess, forms an integral part of the Empower legacy, inspiring innovation and empowerment at every turn.

Here he explains his team concepts and winning mindset.

Michael Catarevas: Why do you prefer working on a team over working alone?

Scott Perkins: Working on a team like ours means constant support, collaboration and shared success. We thrive on each other’s strengths, push each other to be better, and celebrate every win together. It’s not just about business; it’s about building something meaningful together.

MC: How do you navigate the personalities and skill sets when working on a real estate team?

SP: We see our diverse personalities and skills as a strength. By understanding each other’s strengths and areas for growth, we can assign tasks that align with each person’s abilities. Communication is key, and we’re always open to learning from one another.

MC: As a team, what are your greatest strengths and weaknesses?

SP: Our greatest strength is our genuine care for each other and our clients. We’re authentic and transparent in our dealings, which builds trust and long-lasting relationships. A potential weakness might be that we sometimes get too caught up in the details because we care so much, but we’re always working on balancing that with efficiency.

MC: How do you operate as a team to ensure you’re all on the same page?

SP: Regular communication is essential for us. We hold team meetings, both formal and informal, where we discuss strategies, share updates and ensure everyone knows their role in our current projects. This keeps us aligned and motivated.

MC: How is the market influencing your team when it comes to decision-making, strategy and sales?

SP: We stay informed about market trends and adjust our strategies accordingly. Our team is flexible and proactive, always looking for opportunities to serve our clients better in changing market conditions. We discuss these shifts as a team to ensure everyone is on board with our approach.

MC: How do you divide workload and responsibilities amongst the team to keep everyone on track?

SP: We believe in shared responsibility and collective accountability. We all take on tasks together, ensuring that everyone is supported and contributing. To stay on track, we hold each other accountable through weekly check-ins where we discuss progress, challenges and any adjustments needed. In addition to these team meetings, I also meet with each agent independently each quarter to review their personal business goals and ensure they are on track with the plans we set at the beginning of the year. This combination of team collaboration and individual focus helps us maintain momentum and achieve success together.

MC: What advice do you have for real estate professionals looking to join a team?

SP: Joining a team is an excellent way to start your real estate career. When you’re part of a team, you benefit from dedicated support from a team lead, more personalized and in-depth training and access to perks like open houses, leads and marketing resources, all within the team structure. One of the biggest advantages is the accountability it provides, which is essential since real estate professionals are typically independent contractors. For me personally, joining a team was what gave me the boost I needed early in my career. It held me accountable for my actions and ultimately inspired me to start my own team. If you’re looking for guidance and support while staying motivated, a team is a great path to success.

MC: What advice do you have for new team leaders?

SP: As a new team leader, authenticity and accountability are key to building a successful and cohesive team. It’s important to find people who are passionate about what they do, genuinely care about others and are willing to be held accountable for their actions. Not everyone you interview will be the right fit, and that’s perfectly okay. The most important thing is to protect and maintain the culture you’re building within your team. Being there for your team, offering support and fostering an environment where everyone pushes each other to succeed should always be your top priority.

To learn more about The Scott Perkins Team, visit https://www.thescottperkinsteam.com.

