When we recently presented a story explaining why it was wise to not to sell a home during the holidays, some readers disagreed, saying that, in fact, it was actually a good time to sell. There are legitimate reasons for selling or not selling, so here we will provide the space for opposing views to be heard. Well, actually read. So, here’s why your seller clients may be able to maximize profits right now.

More time for buyers to look

During this time of year, potential buyers likely have multiple days off from work during Thanksgiving and the Christmas holidays. Which means more time to peruse listings online and in person. If they find a property they like, there’s a good chance the same one will not be available during the spring rush when many more buyers are looking.

Year-end closings

Don’t discount the importance to many buyers of being able to close on a huge purchase before the new year for tax purposes. It can also be easier to show a home and sell it during the holidays if the owners are away visiting relatives or have gone on vacation, which is very likely during the holidays when they have time off from work.

Fewer homes on the market

The inventory issues that have been a problem over the past few years play into a seller’s wheelhouse if their home is available when many are waiting for the spring to list. The holidays are also a time when some people change or start jobs and need to move where the work is. So, buyers often need to find a place to live quickly.

Warm and inviting feeling

Winter homesellers can leverage holiday decorations for both curb appeal and to create a cozy interior. Some may argue that showing a house in the winter is difficult because of harsh weather. But turning the heat up and keeping the sidewalk and driveway clear of snow and ice can boost a home’s appeal.

What do you think? Is during the holidays a good or bad time to sell? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!