As an entrepreneur and CEO, I believe evolving isn’t optional; it’s essential. The most successful companies and leaders are ones who constantly strive for improvement and growth. Throughout my career, I haven’t shied away from challenging markets or complex circumstances. Instead, I lean in. This mindset brought me to MoxiWorks in June as its new CEO, embracing a challenge that allows me to apply this principle once again. The real estate industry is up against a difficult landscape, but I firmly believe this environment is where the greatest opportunities lie. Challenged markets are ripe for disruption. And I am excited to be part of an industry that is an essential element of the fabric of the American Dream: homeownership.

I took a leap from co-founder in the legal tech space to CEO of a well-established real estate sales and marketing software company. And, while the current market is undoubtedly challenging, I see so much opportunity on the other side for those who face the challenge head-on and dare to disrupt themselves.

Disruption is often seen as a threat, but rather than fear disruption by external forces, my instinct has always been to look for opportunities to disrupt from within. When did you last step back and evaluate your business with fresh eyes? The growth gained from this exercise will far outweigh from this exercise will far outweigh any short-term discomfort. If you don’t disrupt yourself, somebody else will.

Routine breeds repetition, and while consistency has its place, it can also be a growth inhibitor. Self-disruption is a process we’re undertaking at MoxiWorks. Redefining our product strategy and exploring ways to drive innovation and efficiency is challenging, but the rewards are clear. Ask yourself: What would it mean to disrupt your business right now? If you were to build it from the ground up again, knowing what you know now, what would you build? Could you unlock new levels of productivity or innovation? Long-term cost savings? While it’s been a turbulent period in real estate, I believe difficult markets demand bold, strategic moves.

Here are some questions to consider as you evaluate your own business:

How have your customers’ needs evolved, and how can you better address them?

Are your products or services effectively solving today’s market challenges? Are they still sufficiently unique?

Have new competitors emerged that are direct threats to your business?

What new opportunities has the current market revealed?

What about your organization is how it is because slow evolution over the years has made it so, instead of what has been intentional?

At MoxiWorks, we’ve recommitted to staying ahead of our clients’ needs, and that requires constant evolution. Next year, we’re launching a product specifically designed to meet the demands of tomorrow’s market—a step that involves deliberate, thoughtful planning to ensure we genuinely elevate the value we deliver.

Disruption isn’t about short-term adjustments. It’s about laying a new foundation that will support your business in three, five or even 10 years. We don’t know what’s coming next, but we can prepare ourselves to meet it head-on. This industry is incredibly agile and resilient, and we should all lean into the opportunity to disrupt ourselves and our businesses for the better.

