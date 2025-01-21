Morgan Carey has built an empire in real estate technology—and, as it turns out, he can do it with one arm. Fresh out of major shoulder surgery, the CEO of Real Estate Webmasters (REW) is already back in action, innovating and strategizing without missing a beat. As the leader of a company driving billions of dollars in yearly real estate sales, Carey has spent decades at the forefront of the tech industry, transforming how professionals connect with clients and close deals. His journey to this point is nothing short of extraordinary, blending resilience, ingenuity and a relentless drive to succeed.

Growing up, Carey faced his share of hurdles. At just 15, he unexpectedly became a father, a life-altering moment that demanded maturity and responsibility far beyond his years. Raised with limited resources, he juggled parenthood with the pressures of high school—a combination that might have derailed others. However, Carey found encouragement in unlikely places, including his English teacher, Mr. Greg Jones. After winning a national poetry contest, Mr. Jones told Morgan, “‘You pass the rest of the year; don’t worry about anything, you’ve already passed.‘ That made a big impact on me,“ says Carey. It was a pivotal moment that reinforced the importance of having people who believe in you—a value Carey now embodies as a leader, paying forward the faith others once placed in him.

Mentors like this allowed Carey to not only graduate from university and study abroad, but also have the confidence to pursue his vision. “Those experiences taught me the importance of finding your purpose and having people who believe in you,” he says.

“I’ve always been good at math,” Carey explains, reflecting on his entry into the tech world. “It was the ‘90s, and tech was sort of the new frontier. It was exciting to pave the way in that space.” His natural aptitude for numbers and a knack for innovation led him to explore search engine marketing—a field in its infancy at the time. This forward-thinking approach laid the foundation for what would become his industry-defining success with REW.

Since starting REW in 2004, Carey has shaped a company culture centered on what he calls the three pillars of success: innovation, customer success and always being awesome. He credits much of his leadership philosophy to Patrick Lencioni’s “The Advantage: Why Organizational Health Trumps Everything Else in Business.”

“The book outlines four key disciplines: building a cohesive leadership team, creating clarity, overcommunicating clarity, and reinforcing clarity,” says Carey. “That approach has been instrumental in how I lead.” He also emphasizes the importance of living by example. “My leadership style is ‘show me, don’t tell me.‘ I prefer to lead from a place of personal results. If I want my team to have a strong work ethic, I need to outwork everyone. If I want them to care about the quality of their work, I need to do the same.”

Carey’s approach to leadership extends to his hiring philosophy as well. “I look for people who have an internal motivation to do well—those who care more about feeling good about the work they’ve done rather than seeking validation from others,” he says. This commitment to excellence has earned Carey recognition as one of the most influential figures in real estate.

For Carey, however, influence isn’t about accolades. “True influence is the ability to impact the opinions or actions of others through the observations of your own actions,” says Carey. “You shouldn’t need to ask or tell others to do things. They should want to follow you because of who you are and what you do. Instead of thinking of it as influence, think of it as inspiration.”

When he’s not leading REW, Carey finds inspiration in his personal passions and the people who’ve shaped his journey. The family lakehouse on Vancouver Island offers a tranquil escape, though he admits his mind rarely takes a break from work. “Funny enough, when I’m not working, I’m thinking about work—ways to level up, always thinking creatively,” he says with a laugh.

Following his shoulder surgery, Carey has been easing back into one of his favorite outlets—working out—and embracing the healing process. Physical activity has always been a major way for him to recharge, and he’s looking forward to regaining full strength. Outside of work, he also finds inspiration in people and books that have shaped his outlook. Books like “The Advantage” continue to guide his professional ethos, but Carey also draws strength from the kindness of those who supported him early on. From Mr. Jones’ belief in his potential to the sacrifices of his child’s grandfather, he credits much of his success to the impact of those moments.

Today, Carey stands as a leader in real estate technology and a testament to the power of resilience and vision. Whether mentoring emerging talent, championing charitable causes or driving the next wave of innovation at REW, he demonstrates that true influence extends far beyond professional accolades—it’s about creating lasting, meaningful change.

Carey’s journey is a masterclass in balancing determination with heart. From empowering his team to uplifting his community, he shows that leadership isn’t just about strategy, but about inspiring others to dream bigger. And, if his record is any indication, this tech pioneer is far from finished.

