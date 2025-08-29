Editor’s Note: RealTalk is an ongoing video series featuring Joe Skousen, founder and CEO of Inside Real Estate, who interviews industry leaders regarding the outcome of the Burnett vs. NAR trial as well as NAR’s settlement, along with other pressing issues affecting residential real estate.

Episode #6

Victor Lund

Founder/Managing Partner

WAV Group



Overview



Inside Real Estate (IRE) continues its ‘RealTalk’ video series, this month, featuring Inside Real Estate’s Founder and CEO, Joe Skousen, with special guest Victor Lund, founder and managing partner of WAV Group, a leading real estate consulting firm that provides strategic planning, technology consulting, research, business development, and public relations services to real estate brokerages, technology companies and industry associations.



In this interview, Skousen and Lund sit down for a deep dive on shifts in technology trends and the newest uses in real estate, especially AI, that are helping industry professionals succeed in today’s market.



Here are some key topics to watch for:

3:38: Seventy percent of all images on social media are AI-generated; how is AI affecting broker and MLS strategies?

4:40: How AI is reshaping brokerage and MLS strategies: Lund discusses the WAV Group publication, The Three Pillars of AI – a guide to protecting your data, AI limitations, using AI in cloud environments and more.

12:20: Lund explains the newest use of AI called Model Context Protocol (MCP), enterprise AI and moving beyond prompts and automating business processes and tapping into data infrastructure securely and privately. He explains why this is important to brokers.

17:11: Skousen: “Every MLS out there, every large brand and brokerage out there is going to need to have an MCP type of architecture.”

20:22: Lund reveals the first real estate company to announce its coming use of enterprise AI.

25:20: Lund: “Do I think that AI will replace the CMA and software today? Yes. Do I think it’s going to happen right away? No.”

28:13: Skousen: “You need really great clarity on the outcome you’re trying to accomplish from the outset. You can’t wander in and say, ‘I just need AI.’”

31:50: Lund on creating efficiency for large brokerage firms: “How do we 10X our workforce? So if you have 100 or more employees as a brokerage, you want to optimize that workforce in the best possible way. So you might look at things that are highly intensive in terms of labor, like agent onboarding, like compliance on documents, like financial reporting. These take a lot of humans–a lot of highly skilled humans–and these jobs can be supported very well with AI to be a force multiplier of their staff.”

38:44: “Your tech partners and consulting partners are more important now than they’ve ever been,” Skousen concludes.

