If you have homeowner clients looking to add a little oomph to their home, taking on a DIY project can give the house that extra sense of style while saving them money, according to Willie and Brian Miranda, principals at Miranda Real Estate Group, in Clifton Park, New York. There’s no need to cringe at those three little words: ‘Do it yourself.’ There really are fast, easy and affordable projects owners can do on their own. Here are four of them.

Replace light fixtures

Switching out an old or basic light fixture for a more elegant one is an easy way to shift the ambiance of a room. By adding a sophisticated light fixture, you can control the intensity of the light and character of your room. And you don’t need to pay a pretty penny for expensive new fixtures. You can buy used fixtures online.

Add floating shelves

Installing floating shelves combines the functionality of extra storage space with a bit of style and personal flair. Floating shelves can be mounted on walls in many different patterns, and they come in various materials to give your rooms a unique touch. For a small room choose shallow shelves to display framed photos; for a larger room you can afford to use deeper shelves to hold vases, books and unique trinkets.

Paint an accent wall

Painting an accent wall can add a pop of color and showcase your personality. Usually a low-risk project, a homeowner of any skill level can tackle this project in a day. You just need some painter’s tape, a brush and the color that suits you. Just make sure the color you choose is complementary with the other colors in the room. Stay consistent between warm and cool tones.

Install decorative molding

Adding decorative molding around your home can add an extra touch of elegance. Install molding to the ceiling by capping walls, columns and cabinets, or add chair molding lower to the ground. With detailed molding you can add character to your rooms while also making them feel taller and more finished.