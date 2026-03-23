Above: Will Langley.

Will Langley

Principal Broker

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Keys Real Estate | Knight & Gardner Realty

Key West, Florida

https://www.keysrealestate.com

Region served: The Florida Keys

Years in real estate: 16

Number of offices: 4

Number of agents: 160

Favorite part of your job: The people—the agents I get to work with daily, the buyers and sellers, the mortgage brokers, insurers and inspectors. We’re all quarterbacking the teams that come together to help people achieve their goals. I love watching agents build stronger, more lasting, more stable careers.

Favorite relationship-building strategy: Integrity above everything and just being real. More often than not we have to come together to solve problems in order to help guide buyers and sellers through a transaction. We lead with integrity, and we’re always real.

In what ways does your company make its agents’ jobs easier?

Real estate is a relationship business, and we have an incredible reputation in the Florida Keys and around the world through our affiliation with Berkshire Hathaway

HomeServices. We want to give agents the tools to not only help them stay in touch with their clients, but to provide the best service along the way. I call it a culture of abundance, as we’re not competing against one another. In our office, there’s enough to go around—and we openly share our favorite roofer, handyman or go-to spot.

Which demographic segments are driving your business these days?

We’re a second-home market, a vacation land, and so we’re seeing folks anywhere from 40 to 70 years old coming down to the Keys. The common denominator for all of them is that they love our lifestyle. They love the fun, they love the restaurants, and they love the atmosphere—and so that’s our target buyer right there.

What strategies do you have in place to successfully reach out to buyers?

We’re embracing all the new AI coming out because we want to be ahead of everyone else. When someone asks their chatbot who the best Realtor® in Key West or the Florida Keys is, we want our agents to be the answer. When we have happy buyers and sellers, that’s the true marker of our success, because that’s what turns into referrals.

What is your best tip for dealing with a picky buyer?

I would say that every one of our clients is a picky buyer, so we have to know the inventory, and I think that’s one area at which we excel. Not only are our agents going above and beyond to familiarize themselves with what’s available on the market, but we’re also doing agent caravans in each of our offices regularly—joining association caravans as well. Buyers aren’t picky if you can give them what they want, so having firsthand knowledge of what’s out there is key.

What do you like most about the region in which you work?

Getting out on the water boating or visiting our sandbars and coral reefs. I truly believe that if I could take each and every client out for a nice boat ride, everyone’s blood pressure would drop. They’d remember why they’re there and what it’s all about: enjoying the natural resources we’re blessed with down in the Florida Keys.

For more information, please visit https://www.BerkshireHathawayhs.com.