Lead generation in real estate is overcomplicated. Everyone wants to “get the lead,” and perhaps each agent feels that an online lead or a paid lead is a more qualified and ready buyer or seller. Let’s face it; most aren’t, and they come with a referral fee.

The most successful real estate agents with over 90% referral rates are tapping into a valuable asset—their client lists. When you simplify this business, it’s about having more conversations with more people. That’s it. And in a highly competitive, instant gratification industry, we tend to think there is some magic pill that will create transactions.

If you’re a team leader coaching your agents—or you are an agent on a team looking to simplify the lead generation process while generating double or triple your sales and income—this strategy will have you working less, being more effective when prospecting, and closing more resulting in more income. The greatest gift you can give your agents is showing them how to create predictable and consistent monthly income.

Implement the following strategies to help coach your team members to more successful appointments, increasing listings, sales and income for all.



Organize your leads. Help your agents realize the amount of potential business they have right now with everyone they’re speaking to. Whether they are “A-level” buyers and listings prospects or “B” or “C”—meaning they are six to 12 months out before buying or selling—they still get counted on the list of potential business. When you or your team members add up the total potential business, it is extremely motivating and gives you a list of people that you need to secure appointments with. Everyone goes on the list—they will materialize eventually.

Focus on future business. This is so different from what you are taught and what you do currently. You need business four, six and 12 months from now—even 18 months from now. Focusing on meeting a potential client at the stage of the process where they are, and then working with them for several months, will pay off in future listings and sales. I have worked with buyers and sellers for over 11 months and because of my tenacity and follow-up, they choose me to list their home and help them find a new one. And then within two years, they move again and purchase a more expensive home. It pays to follow up. The fortune is in the follow-up.

Opportunities aren’t lost, they go to somebody else. Many times, agents are discounting the potential buyers and listing prospects because they aren’t ready “right now.” This is dangerous because those consumers will buy and sell at some point, and if you are not in front of them, they will list or buy with another agent. Think about the open house lead you didn’t follow up with because they didn’t “seem” ready, and you saw their home listed on the MLS or from a sign in the yard.

Follow up with leads forever. My strategy, and many of my coaching members’ strategy, is that they will continue to follow up with a lead forever. Just because you get “ghosted” or someone does not respond right away, it does not mean they aren’t going to buy or sell with you eventually. Keep offering value-added services to help them navigate the process and you will be the one that maximizes the opportunity.

Get an appointment with a better strategy. The goal of my GoldMine Pipeline™️ strategy and system is to provide you with a very simplified system for tracking and following up with your leads. Your next job is to get an appointment with these people as soon as possible—even if it’s just to get a quick tour of their home. Remember, the agent that adds the most value gets hired. Know your value proposition before you start your appointment setting. You must have a strategy to get an appointment. I would rather you make fewer calls and be more effective so you close more calls into appointments, than making more calls that don’t turn into listings, sales and income.

Work your client list and network for new business. Every single person on your team knows people who know people who are thinking about moving. It’s been said that every person we know knows four to six people who are thinking about moving. Make it a point to have more conversations with more people every day and every week.

Make 10 calls, make $20K™️. Yes, I just said make 10 calls and make $20,000. If I told you and even guaranteed that at least one person would say “yes,” or at least a “maybe” would you make the 10 calls? The answer is yes because I told you that one would say yes. If your average deal is $10,000 in commissions and they want to also buy or sell, then it’s now two deals and $20,000. Agents always say that it sounds better when I say it and it does because I am attaching your success to the calls. That’s the part you need to be confident in. Know that you will make the calls and be successful, no matter what.

I find it interesting that agents want leads but don’t want to talk to people about real estate. Let’s get everyone talking about real estate to more people, more often. There’s no reason why every real estate agent couldn’t sell at least one house per week. Ask your team members, or yourself, “what am I doing with my time if I am not selling a house a week?” I get it and I know firsthand what it takes to find business and convert it into a listing, sale, closing and actual income. Simplify this overcomplicated business and connect with more people every day and every week and you will generate your own success—I guarantee it!

Sherri Johnson is CEO and founder of Sherri Johnson Coaching & Consulting. With over 20 years of experience in real estate as an agent, broker, and executive, Johnson offers coaching, consulting and keynote speaking services nationwide. She is a national speaker for the Homes.com Secrets of Top Selling Agents tour and is the Official Real Estate Coach for McKissock Learning and Real Estate Express. Johnson has also been named a RISMedia Real Estate Newsmaker in 2020 and 2021 as an Industry Influencer and Thought Leader. Visit www.sherrijohnson.com for more information.