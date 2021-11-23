For decades, real estate agents have been gathering leads from face-to-face events and referrals. With consumers going online in record numbers today, many agents aren’t all that excited about changing their strategy for securing online leads. But if you don’t do lead generation where most of the leads are, which is now proven to be online, you’re missing out on a huge amount of business.

Most homebuyers begin their search online, and many need guidance when looking for an agent. It’s no longer an option to ignore your online lead generation strategy if you want to reach your highest potential.

Luckily, you don’t have to change everything about your lead nurturing strategy. Online leads can still be managed by plugging them into your lead management system. One of the easiest and simplest management systems we recommend is the ABCs of Lead Management. This system helps you categorize, prioritize, incubate and stay connected with all your leads at no cost.

There are three categories in the ABC Lead Management system: A leads, B leads and C leads. Every time you receive an online lead, place them into one of these three categories.

A-leads are ready to buy or sell, and they already have an appointment set with you. Because the appointment is already set, there’s no need to follow up with them. However, it’s important to set a follow-up appointment while you’re meeting with them. This will keep them in the A lead category. If you don’t set a follow-up appointment, that lead falls into the B lead category.

B-leads are individuals who are ready to buy or sell in the next 30 – 90 days, but they don’t have an appointment set with you. When this type of lead is ready, you want to set an appointment to be able to move them into the A category. To move these leads forward in the process, reach out twice a month to check their status. Remember to offer services and resources that are of value when reaching out.

C-leads are the last category. This is a prospect who wants to buy or sell, but will not be ready for at least 90 days. Reach out to these leads once a month to check their status, and just like with the B leads, offer something of value when reaching out. Rotate the touches between phone, direct mail and video emails to keep the connection fresh and top of mind.

When using this lead management tool with online leads, you’ll start converting in much higher numbers. Your online leads need your expertise, and the ABCs of Lead Management tool helps you provide relevant value to prospective buyers and sellers who begin their search online.



Verl Workman is the founder and CEO of Workman Success Systems, a real estate consulting company that specializes in performance coaching and building highly effective teams. Contact wssm@workmansuccess.com for more information and free downloadable resources.