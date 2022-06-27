Episode #33

Chad Ruggles

SVP

Head of Vylla Home

Overview

In this episode of RISMedia’s RealEdge podcast, Chad Ruggles of Vylla Home explains how he came to real estate from finance, how his outsider view of the industry shapes his work at Vylla, and how he’s molded his company culture. Listeners will walk away with plenty of new ideas for making a brokerage feel like a community, and making agents feel valued.

On this week’s episode, you’ll learn:

0:58 – How Vylla Home has grown so rapidly over the past five years

1:52 – How Ruggles entered the real estate industry and is re-engineering his brokerage with an outsider’s POV

4:22 – Why Ruggles views value propositions with an agent-facing lens

5:18 – Creating a company culture where every agent feels valued and unique

8:53 – How a broker should maintain a personal touch when dealing with their agents

13:11 – Finding meaning in his company’s name

14:58 – Harnessing word of mouth for agent recruitment

16:19 – What’s next for Vylla?

About Chad Ruggles

Unlike many leaders in this industry, real estate is not Chad Ruggles’ home sector. Ruggles was initially involved with consumer finance, working for 14 years at CitiFinancial in various roles. Ruggles transitioned to real estate when he joined Vylla Home in 2014. The company is vertically integrated, combining services ranging from title to mortgage. Despite this wide-range of services and goals of growth, Ruggles’ mission is to maintain a personal touch to the company.

