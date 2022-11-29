In this shifting market, if you don’t change your mindset, you won’t change your results. If you think you’re still in the business of selling houses, you’re going to inevitably leave money on the table—you’re not in the business of selling houses; you’re in the business of conversations.

You want to sell more homes or help more buyers get into homes. I’m not saying that doing so isn’t an important part of your business, but your focus needs to be on the activities that lead to closing, not on closing itself. How is the quality of your conversations? Are you keeping leads qualified and moving forward? If you aren’t improving every conversation, you’re losing money.

Improve your conversations to increase your closings

Higher rates and stagnating inventories are lending to an atmosphere of fear and negativity that might make your prospects worried about moving forward right now. This doesn’t change the fact that the need to buy or sell isn’t generally based on market conditions—it’s based on life changes. If you bring the level of your conversations up, you can help buyers and sellers overcome their fear and make the decision to move forward instead of stalling out or waiting for a market change that may or may not come.

It’s about increasing buyer and seller confidence

Better conversations help you educate your buyers and sellers to higher levels of confidence. This is essential for them to make a closing decision; if you don’t increase their knowledge, many will stop themselves from moving forward, even if it’s in their best interest. Now is the time for you to shine as an expert in real estate. What you don’t know might hurt your clients or your lead conversion, so learn a lot so you can keep conversations flowing and build client confidence.

The shifting market calls for more skills and more knowledge. Are you ready? What’s your plan to keep conversations going? I’m certain that if you focus on your conversations more than you focus on your closings, you’ll end up with a higher close rate and more satisfied clients.

Verl Workman is the founder and CEO of Workman Success Systems, a real estate consulting company that specializes in performance coaching and building highly effective teams. Get free access to some of the very same tools and resources he has used to create success in his clients’ businesses.

For more information, visit https://workmansuccess.com/coaches/.