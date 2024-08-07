A major part of a residential real estate agent’s job is providing information and guidance to buyer clients that help them in all kinds of ways. Of course most of it has to do with the purchase process itself, but there are other insights to impart. One of the most important concerns is their safety and security once they begin living in their new house. Here are four things to immediately point out to new buyers about their property to improve if there is a need.

Poor outdoor lighting

There’s nothing burglars like better than to work in the shadows. Having a well-lit exterior also makes it easier for a homeowner to see if anyone is on their property. Security cameras capture much clearer footage with good lighting, helping police. It’s inexpensive to upgrade outdoor lighting, so all homes should do it.

Easy-to-find spare keys

Under the mat? In a fake rock feet from the front door? ‘Hiding’ a spare key in those places is the same as a ‘Welcome Burglars’ mat, and yet many homeowners keep the spare key there or in another obvious place. Locate the key where no one would think to look for it, on the side of the house, under a backyard deck or in a shed.

Overgrown bushes close to the house

Along with untrimmed trees, large bushes close to the home can provide easy hiding places for burglars, and also obstruct cameras from getting clean views. Advise new owners to continually trim whatever grows close to the house. Doing so also improves the overall appearance of the home.

Change the locks

Most new homeowners wouldn’t think to right away change the locks on the front and back door, but the keys may have been in many hands when the house. Plus the old owners may have given out keys to friends and relatives for when they were away and failed to get them back before selling. So best to get new locks and keys.