In the latest RISMedia webinar—“Getting Ready for the Rebound: How to Seize the Opportunity as the Market Improves”—panelists Jake Hamilton, senior vice president of Strategy at Lone Wolf Technologies; Shawna Alt, CEO of First Weber, Inc; and Scott MacDonald, broker/owner and president of RE/MAX Gateway, discuss key strategies for navigating a changing real estate market, and offered actionable insights on staying competitive, maximizing revenue and preparing for future growth.

This webinar was sponsored by Lone Wolf Technologies and moderated by DeAnn Golden, president and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties.

Key takeaways:

Panelists discussed the recent industry changes, offering insights and strategies for staying ahead, finding success and ultimately preparing for what’s to come, including:

To be successful in real estate, you need to balance your mindset, skillset and discipline. Show up everyday with the right attitude and the right actions.

Agent training and education is crucial for navigating changes both industry-wide and in their local marketplace. Having meaningful conversations with leaders can help agents in their business planning.

Find the right tools and resources that work for you and your business, and don’t rely on technology to problem solve.

Host intentional and collaborative events with associates to help strategize and grow. These conversations and growth opportunities within real estate can help with planning for the future of your business.

Here’s what our esteemed panelists had to say:

“As professionals and leaders, we’re always trying to start with the end in mind. We know that as we’re planning for these long-term successful businesses for career agents, this is that time to use the springboard to continue to have more meaningful conversations.” – DeAnn Golden , President and CEO, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties

“When it comes to planning for technology, it’s all about finding what is right for you. Chasing the latest product and thinking technology is going to solve it is never the answer. Look for the tools that will support what you’re doing instead of getting in the way.” – Jake Hamilton , Senior Vice President of Strategy, Lone Wolf Technologies

“People that are successful in real estate thrive on change. So much of change revolves around fear because it is unknown and scary. As leaders, it is incredibly important that we provide a level of certainty to our people, every single day, regardless of what we’re feeling.” – Shawna Alt , CEO, First Weber, Inc

“What agents really need to do today is focus on their business, get their technologies in place and get ready, so that when the sales do rebound, they are in a position to take advantage of the market. By getting their presentations, scheduling and activities in alignment, they will be poised for success.” – Scott MacDonald , Broker/Owner and President, RE/MAX Gateway

