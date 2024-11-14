Above (left to right): Stephanie Anton, Shirene Hazel, Liz Nunan, and Bill Pankonin.

With just a few weeks left in a year plagued by inflation, high interest rates, a scarcity of inventory and the aftereffects of the Burnett trial outcome and the ensuing copycat lawsuits, real estate professionals are busy preparing for the year ahead.

But as 2024 draws to a close, there’s no better time to ensure the momentum you’ve built up carries your business through the remainder of the year in a positive direction, which is why we asked a few of our 2024 Real Estate Newsmakers the following question:

“How are you strategizing to end the year on a high note?”

Here’s what they had to say:

Achievers

Bill Pankonin

Regional Owner

EXIT Realty Upper Midwest

“By putting on events across the Upper Midwest that consist of collaboration with our EXIT Realty offices and agents, I discovered agents were missing in-person training, camaraderie, sharing ideas, learning from others, being a part of something, synergy and fun. Each event had different themes and goals. We provided opportunities with the latest technology, marketing, lead generation, changes in our industry, solutions, building confidence and having fun along the way. Now, more than ever, we must unite and become the very best professionals in the real estate industry. One of my goals is to take our leadership in each community and continue to grow them as leaders through group coaching—which, in turn, trickles down to our real estate agents.”

Crusaders

Liz Nunan

President & CEO

Houlihan Lawrence

“Houlihan Lawrence is steadfast in its commitment to providing exceptional service and support. Our strategy is designed to empower our agents and clients to thrive in a rapidly evolving real estate environment. We’re focused on developing tailored sales strategies, creating effective lead-generation opportunities and implementing enhanced marketing initiatives. It’s equally crucial that we keep our agents ahead of industry trends by introducing innovative tools and fostering a collaborative culture through continuous training and networking. Our goal is not just to navigate the changing market, but to set new standards of success. We’re deeply committed to equipping our agents with the resources and insights they need to feel confident and secure in their business, and to achieve outstanding growth as we close the year on a high note.”

Crusaders

Shirene Hazel

Regional Sales Director

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

New England Properties

“I’m shifting my strategy to the 80/20 rule/Pareto Principle. It’s something many of us ‘think’ we’re doing, but when we honestly analyze our daily activities, it becomes clear that most days we go where the work takes us. One thing I’ve added to my daily goals is to shift more effort to the areas where the results are most favorable.”

Futurists

Stephanie Anton

President, Corcoran Affiliates

The Corcoran Group

“Our strategy to end the year strong in our affiliate business revolves around continuing to help our existing affiliates thrive, while partnering with new affiliates who align with our values and are in markets that bolster our business. These strategic relationships are crucial, as they enable us to further develop our network of high-end markets, which continue to show resilience and growth potential. Meanwhile, as the industry continues to change, we’re reinforcing the value of education internally. In times of change, knowledge is power. We’re reminding our Corcoran affiliate leadership, agents and internal team members that understanding market dynamics is essential for making informed decisions. By staying educated and agile, we’re positioning ourselves to not just weather any storms, but to thrive in the process.”

Visit https://www.rismedia.com/2024-newsmakers to learn more about this year’s Real Estate Newsmakers.

Thank you to our 2024 Real Estate Newsmakers Sponsors:

Newsmakers Gold Sponsor

Real Estate Webmasters

Newsmakers Bronze Sponsors

American Home Shield

CoreLogic

FBS Data

Forbes Global Properties

HouseAmp

Realtors Property Resource