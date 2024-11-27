Dane Ramsden knew early on that he wanted a career that could both provide for his family and make a meaningful impact on others. At just 18, he took his Michigan Real Estate Salesperson pre-licensure class, igniting a passion for real estate that has only grown stronger over nearly two decades. Now the CEO of In Network Real Estate, Ramsden’s journey is a testament to his dedication and leadership in the industry.

“My journey can best be summarized by our philosophy of leadership here at In Network Real Estate,” says Ramsden. “Leadership is from the bottom up, not the top down. When we onboard new staff or agents, we use an inverted organizational chart. The CEO is at the bottom, supporting the staff who, in turn, support the agents at the top of the organization.”

Since joining In Network Real Estate as director of sales in 2018 and becoming CEO in 2020, Ramsden has embraced this servant-leadership style. His development as a leader has been shaped by his participation in Buffini & Company’s Leadership Coaching program, where he’s been a member for over seven years.

“The power of leadership coaching with Buffini & Company lies in the cumulative knowledge and sharing of that knowledge,” says Ramsden. “Buffini matches you with a coach who naturally complements who you are as a person, meeting you where you are and helping you go where you want to go.”

Buffini’s coaching has been instrumental in helping Ramsden build a top-producing team, fostering an environment where agents and staff are empowered to succeed. His passion for real estate was sparked early on when he saw family friends thrive in the business. “I knew I wanted that, but what I didn’t realize at the time was the opportunity I’d have to serve multiple generations,” says Ramsden. “I’ve been blessed to help first-time homebuyers, empty nesters and even seniors needing homes that meet their physical and cognitive needs. Handing someone their first set of keys is an incredible honor, but helping someone sell their last home is equally humbling.”

To continue growing and staying ahead of industry trends, Ramsden regularly attends Buffini & Company’s Master Class events. These sessions are designed to help real estate professionals become top producers, and they’ve been instrumental in Ramsden’s professional development. “At these events, you’re sitting shoulder to shoulder with the most skilled industry professionals from around the world,” he says. “I attend to expose my team to fresh, relevant content and to gain influence not just from the stage, but from the audience as well.”

Under his leadership, In Network Real Estate has seen impressive growth. In 2023, the company completed over 251 transactions and achieved $1 – $3 million in gross commission income (GCI), with similar results projected for 2024. Ramsden attributes much of this success to the people he surrounds himself with. “Our organization continues to grow amidst pandemics, changing markets and rising costs because I surround myself with the best and brightest,” says Ramsden. “Henry Ford once said, ‘Don’t find fault, find remedy. If you think you can do a thing or think you can’t do a thing, you’re right.’”

For Ramsden, real estate is more than just a profession. It’s a passion that fuels his desire to help others. His servant-leadership style, commitment to personal and professional growth, and focus on serving clients at all stages of life are what keep him invested in the industry. As CEO, he continues to guide In Network Real Estate with a focus on building meaningful relationships and driving success, one transaction at a time.

For more information, please visit https://www.buffini.com/coaching.