As we kick off 2025, riding the wave of momentum into the first few months of the year is more important than ever. While the industry continues to adapt to the new era of real estate, charting a path forward begins with an intentional focus on your goals in addition to going above and beyond to help brokers position themselves for success as leaders in the industry. To set yourself on the path to lasting success, a well-thought-out blueprint is key.

Staying ahead of the evolving market

We succeed when our brokers do, and that continues to be one of our guiding principles. Through all the changes this past year, our motivation continues to be ensuring our customers’ success. We’ll continue to follow the potential outcomes of any ongoing disruptors to understand how our customers and the industry stand to be impacted. That involves mapping out different scenarios to guarantee that we have a plan in place regardless of the outcomes. Our customers count on us to keep them informed, and we do our best to educate them on the topics of today and tomorrow, to position their businesses for success.

Keeping an ear to the ground

The future of the MLS as a key partner isn’t going to change, but as we move forward, we need to make sure we’re listening. In addition to paying attention to the outside industry of organized real estate, we must also understand what our customers—our brokers—need. What’s going to help them succeed in their business? While there may be changes in the future, we’re paying attention to the potential of change and planning for it aggressively so that we can be leaders when the time comes.

Articulating your value

Rather than making assumptions, we have to show our value. We must pay attention to the needs of our customers and show them the value of the MLS while empowering them to demonstrate value to the consumer. It is essential to collaborate with our customers to communicate the value they bring to real estate and the clients they serve, helping them articulate why a real estate professional’s experience and expertise is best for a consumer’s home-buying journey.

Maintaining a progressive approach

While we must be able to bend, sway and adapt just like our brokers do, the key to being progressive is being knowledgeable and engaged, while embracing change and new ideas. Having the team and leadership in place, who understand the issues and what’s going on in the market, is a key piece of the puzzle. Staying ahead of the trends is all about being informed, paying attention, looking through the noise and finding the realities.

